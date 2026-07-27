WWE Raw results (7/27): Powell’s live review of the Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar weigh-in, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins meeting, Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,731)

Los Angeles, California, at the Intuit Dome

Streamed live July 27, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show and listed the attendance as 14,416. Corey Graves was on color commentary. The Hell in a Cell structure was above the ring. Paul Levesque and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce were in the ring. The HIAC structure started to lower. Split-screen shots showed Oba Femi on one side and Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on the other.

Oba Femi made his entrance. Security/police were inside the cell. Pearce announced Oba’s weight as 302 lbs. Pearce introduced Brock Lesnar, who headed to the ring with Paul Heyman and more security.

Lesnar stood outside the HIAC structure and locked the door. Oba left the ring and approached the cell door. Lesnar laughed at Oba. Heyman said there was a change in plans. Lesnar held the key in his teeth as he stood on the broadcast table.

Heyman ran through some of Lesnar’s accomplishments. Lesnar dropped off the broadcast table to taunt Oba through the cage. Heyman said, “my ass” when it came to Oba thinking he could beat Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. Heyman said Lesnar weighed 303 lbs. when he stepped on a scale backstage.

Lesnar took the mic. “I’ll see you at SummerSlam, bitch,” Lesnar said before walking toward the stage with Heyman. Oba told Lesnar to run away like he always does. Lesnar headed back to ringside. Oba said he won’t be locked in the cell with Lesnar; Lesnar will be locked in the cell with him. “That’s what I love, bitch,” Lesnar yelled before flipping off Oba.

Oba roughed up the police officers in the ring (that’s what Cole called them). Oba put most of them down with punches, then chokeslammed one. Oba needed a second try, but he hit the Fall From Grace on another…

Highlights aired of the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match from the 2022 Royal Rumble…

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso arrived in two black SUVs in the indoor parking area. The usual crew member handed Reigns his title belt…

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, who were accompanied onto the stage by Logan Paul and Maxxine Dupri before a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The final push for Oba vs. Lesnar was nothing special. The match has received the best build of the SummerSlam matches, so it’s not like this hurt anything. When Oba beat up cops in Dallas, they went through the trouble of saying that they weren’t actually cops because Heyman pulled a ruse. Cole labeled them cops this time around. Will they explain this away, or do we have to turn our brains off and think that Oba could just beat up a bunch of cops with no repercussions? Anyway, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 14,341, with 14,018 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 17,235. The last time WWE ran the venue, 17,136 tickets were distributed for the 2025 Money in the Bank event.

The Justin Jefferson ad aired for the $25 SummerSlam tickets… Cole hyped WWE Radio on Sirius/XM…

WBC Welterweight Champion Ryan Garcia was shown in the crowd while Graves hyped his Zuffa Boxing fight… Otis and Akira Tozawa made their entrance…

1. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (w/Maxxine Dupri, Logan Paul) vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a non-title match. Dupri held Tozawa’s ankle while the referee was distracted, allowing Theory to get the better of him before a break. [C]

Otis performed a couple of corner splashes on both opponents, then hit the Caterpillar on Breakker. Tozawa hit Theory with a suicide dive. Tozawa rolled Theory back inside the ring and went up top, only to be distracted by Logan.

Tozawa went for a top rope senton, but Theory put his knees up. Breakker ran Otis into the ring post. Breakker tagged in. Theory held Tozawa while Breakker ran the ropes and then speared Tozawa. Breakker covered Tozawa and got the three count.

World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory beat Otis and Akira Tozawa in 9:15 in a non-title match.

Breakker and Theory roughed up Tozawa until Otis saved his partner. Otis put Theory down and went to the ropes, but Dupri distracted him until Breakker and Theory powerbombed him. Theory held Otis, and then Breakker speared him. Theory grabbed a chair and slammed it on Otis, whose head was next to the ring post case…

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they didn’t have the challengers go over to set up a rematch at SummerSlam. They made a big fuss over Theory’s chair shot. So not only will Otis not get a match in his home area, but this may have been done to write him out for the time being.

Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight in a backstage area. Knight spoke about his six-man tag match at SummerSlam…

A promo video featured comments from Sol Ruca and Raquel Rodriguez about their Women’s Intercontinental Title match…

Rodriguez was shown warming up backstage with Roxanne Perez standing by… [C]

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Sean Evans from “Hot Ones,” former NBA player Matt Barnes, and Jimmy Hart were shown in separate locations in the crowd…

Still shots aired of Chad Gable’s appearance at Saturday’s Minnesota United soccer match…

Chad Gable was featured in a video filmed at various locations in Minneapolis. He spoke about winning the Intercontinental Title in his hometown…

Iyo Sky was featured in a promo video regarding her Women’s World Championship match with Liv Morgan on Saturday…

Cole plugged a toy built around the 15th anniversary of CM Punk’s pipebomb promo…

Je’Von Evans made his entrance… [C] A shot aired of the Sculpture Garden in Minneapolis… The end of Rusev’s entrance was shown…

2. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev. Rusev dumped Evans into the timekeepers’ area a couple of minutes into the match. Rusev returned to the ring to break the count. When he went back to the floor, Evans drove onto him before a picture-in-picture break. [C]