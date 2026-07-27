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TNA Impact rating: Did the TNA World Championship and the Hardy Compound cinematic boost the numbers?

July 27, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 307,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Thursday’s viewership count was up from the prior week’s 286,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the prior week’s 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. Impact remained in the top 100 Thursday cable ratings for the second week in a row after missing the cut the two previous weeks. It will be interesting to see how Impact performs this week when the second hour will run head-to-head with AEW Collision.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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