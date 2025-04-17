TNA Unbreakable lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

What's happening...

April 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Unbreakable event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Cox Pavilion.

-TNA Champion Joe Hendry and Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard

-Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a Barbed Wire Massacre match

-Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, and Ryan Nemeth

-AJ Francis vs. two TBD in a three-way to become the first TNA International Champion

-Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin for a spot in the three-way to become the first TNA International Champion

-Zachary Wentz vs. JDC vs. Eric Young for a spot in the three-way to become the first TNA International Champion

-Moose holds an open challenge for the X Division Championship

