Combat Zone Wrestling “Beyond The Limit” results: Aaron Rourke vs. Anthony Gangone, Ichiban vs. Desean Pratt, Troy Parker vs. TJ Crawford, Cappuccino Jones vs. Myles Hawkins

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By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Combat Zone Wrestling “Beyond The Limit”

May 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the White Eagle

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

This was the fourth of the eight shows in the “Wrestivus” wrestling festival, and it was the second of three shows here on Saturday. (This is New England’s version of The Collective over Mania weekend. CZW usually runs shows out of Pennsylvania.) Like the other shows here over the weekend, we have rows of chairs on the floor — I’m used to this being a standing room venue. The crowd was maybe 100.

* There is a giant box on one of the top turnbuckles. It adds maybe three feet to dive off, above the top rope.

1. Brando Lee vs. Daron Richardson vs. Exess Jr. vs. Miles Penn vs. Tyler Jordan vs. Jake Gray vs. Cosmic. My first time seeing Exess Jr. and Penn. Exess is a small, young kid and my spellcheck keeps changing his name. Penn wears a headband, and he has darker features; I think I saw him once. Jordan is the standout talent in this one; he’s from the Cleveland scene. Cosmic has green streaks in her black hair, and she’s alright. Gray has been injured, and I think this was his first match back. Brando hit a flip dive to the floor. Daron hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 1:30.

Penn hit an impressive dive onto everyone on the floor. The only one left in the ring was Cosmic! She was setting up for a dive, but Tyler yanked her to the mat, and he was booed. Jake and Exess Jr. traded blows. Jake hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Exess hit a running Shooting Star Press. Gray got a chair, and he struck Brando a few times across the back at 4:00. Jake climbed a ladder and hit a double stomp to Brando’s ribs. Jordan grabbed the ladder and hit people with it.

Penn popped Exess in the air and hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:00. Penn hit a moonsault, nearly overshooting Exess, and he got a nearfall. Brando hit a double stomp to the chest. Cosmic hit an Exploder Suplex on Lee for a nearfall. Cosmic tied up with Exess, and he’s actually smaller and probably lighter than her. She rolled him up for some nearfalls. Exess tied her in the ropes in a modified Tarantula. Gray slid a barbed-wire ladder into the ring at 9:00. He put Exess in it and hit a senton onto the ladder! Brando missed a moonsault and landed on the barbed-wire ladder! Ouch!

Cosmic stood on top of the box and hit a huge crossbody block onto Jordan for a nearfall at 12:00. Jordan immediately hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on her for a nearfall. Jordan hit a German Suplex on Penn, then one on Richardson, then one on Brando! Cosmic hit a low-blow punt kick on Jordan! He still hit a vertical suplex on her. Brando got a chair, and he repeatedly struck Jordan with it! He nailed a Low Ki-style rolling Koppo Kick on Jordan and scored the pin! Some decent high-flying here.

Brando Lee defeated Daron Richardson, Exess Jr., Miles Penn, Tyler Jordan, Jake Gray, and Cosmic at 13:38.

* That big box on one of the corners is gone. It was only there for the opener.

2. Amira vs. Akira. Akira is perhaps eight or so inches taller than her. Akira has grown out his hair, and he looks different from the last time I saw him on TV. They both missed some kicks early on. Akira hit a basement dropkick and hit some chops. Amira fired back with some armdrags. Amira hit a rolling cannonball at 3:00. Akira fired back with a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then another, and he tied up her legs on the mat. He hit a basement dropkick in the corner at 4:30. Amira hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall.

Akira hit a snap Dragon Suplex at 6:00, but she immediately hit a German Suplex. They hit some forearm strikes. Akira again hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, this time in the ropes. He slipped coming off the ropes and came down hard on her! He hit a springboard double kneedrop on her for a nearfall. Amira hit a top-rope crossbody block, but he caught her and hit a suplex into the turnbuckles for the pin. Good action. They shook hands afterwards.

Akira defeated Amira at 8:11.

3. Myles Hawkins vs. Cappuccino Jones. It appears Myles is an inch or two taller. He got on the mic and said some derogatory comments, so Jones tackled him, and they were underway! Jones hit a huracanrana, then he hit a crossbody block that sent them both over the top rope to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Cap hit some jab punches. Hawkins hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a big German Suplex; he sat up and flexed. Cap got up, and they traded chops. Hawkins hit some rolling suplexes, but Jones flipped him to the floor at 4:00. Cap hit a top-rope axe handle to the floor and threw Hawkins back in.

Cap hit a dropkick in the corner, then another. Cap hit a Macchiato Driver for a nearfall. Hawkins hit a Samoan Drop. He went for a moonsault, but Cap got his feet up to block it. Hawkins hit a Pele Kick in the corner at 6:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Hawkins hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall. Cap hit a Half And Half suplex and a palm strike for a nearfall at 7:30. They again fought on the ropes in the corner. Hawkins tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a stomp to the chest. Hawkins hit a running Mule Kick and scored the pin! I’ll call that an upset!

Myles Hawkins defeated Cappuccino Jones at 8:45.

4. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Lucky 13 and Angel Metro. I’ve suddenly seen ‘skater girl’ Metro in Las Vegas and recently from a show south of Detroit, so she’s putting in the miles. I know Lucky 13 is a ring vet, but I don’t think I’ve seen him in the past year. The commentators noted how all four are essentially heels. Kylon and Metro opened, and he slammed Angel to the mat and got booed. She unloaded some chops. Kylon knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall.

Lucky 13 and Waller entered at 3:00 and traded quicker reversals. Waller hit a spin kick to the jaw. Lucky 13 hit a top-rope crossbody block. Kylon hit a hard back elbow in the corner on Lucky 13, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:00, and he turned Lucky 13 over and applied a half-crab. The MGen kept Lucky 13 grounded and in their corner. Waller entered and applied a headlock on the mat, and some stomps in the corner. Kylon choked Lucky 13 with a shirt while the ref was distracted.

Lucky 13 hit a tornado DDT on Kylon. Angel got a hot tag at 7:30 and she hit some clotheslines on Kylon and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Lucky 13 hit a missile dropkick, and she rolled up Kylon for a nearfall. MGen hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall. Dustin nailed the Lethal Injection on Angel. Kylon hit a leaping Tombstone Piledriver on Lucky 13. Angel hit a swinging neckbreaker to pin Kylon! The crowd was surprised by that finish.

Lucky 13 and Angel Metro defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller at 9:39.

5. Troy Parker vs. TJ Crawford. Parker is thick and muscular. I’ve only seen him a few times, including on the new Expect the Unexpected show from last Saturday. TJ hit a Mafia Kick at the bell, so Troy hit one back! Troy hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest, so TJ fired back with his own. Troy hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 1:30. TJ hit a hard knee lift to the ribs and stomped on Parker. They traded chops. Crawford hit some Yes Kicks at 3:30.

Parker hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Parker hit a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He went for a Go To Sleep, but TJ blocked it. TJ hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30, but he missed a moonsault. Parker nailed a Go To Sleep and scored the pin! Really good action for the time given — I wish this one had gone longer!

Troy Parker defeated TJ Crawford at 6:22.

6. Desean Pratt vs. Ichiban. I think I’ve seen Pratt just once; he’s a muscular, heavily-tattooed Black man. He has the size advantage. A feeling-out process early on. Pratt did a monkey-flip at 2:00, but Ichiban landed on his feet. Ichiban nailed a dropkick, and he hit his “One!” punches as the crowd counted along. Pratt hit a leg sweep to knock Ichiban off the ropes at 3:30, and he took control. Pratt hit a diving European Uppercut to the back, mounted Ichiban, and repeatedly punched him.

Ichiban hit a suplex at 5:30, and they were both down. Ichiban hit a stunner and a second-rope missile dropkick, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a superkick, but Pratt ducked a 619. Pratt hit a jumping knee to the chin. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri. Pratt got a flash rollup out of nowhere for the pin. Another really good match that I wish had gone longer.

Desean Pratt defeated Ichiban at 7:20.

7. Anthony Gangone vs. Aaron Rourke. Gangone has long black hair, and he looks demented; I might have seen him before, but he didn’t make an impression. Rourke wore a purple-and-silver robe, and he had his WWE Evolve Title around his waist. An intense lockup to open. Gangone hit some hard back elbows in the corner. Rourke hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 2:30, then a Russian Leg Eweep and a leg-capture suplex for a nearfall.

Gangone briefly hid behind the ref and then hit a clothesline. He mounted Rourke and choked him. Gangone hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit a top-rope bulldog, and he applied a Crossface on the mat. Aaron hit a Flatliner into the turnbuckles at 7:00. He hit a clothesline, a leg lariat, and a back suplex, and he was fired up! Rourke hit a Meteora for a nearfall. Gangone hit a stunner for a nearfall at 9:00.

Gangone put a mask over his own mouth and tried to jab his fingers into Rourke’s mouth. He hit a spinning faceplant on Rourke, and now he got the Mandible Claw, but Rourke powered to his feet and bit the fingers. Rourke went to the top rope, but Gangone met him there and again applied the Mandible Claw. Rourke shoved him to the mat and hit the Molly-Go-Round for the pin. Okay match; Gangone admittedly didn’t impress me much.

Aaron Rourke defeated Anthony Gangone at 10:53.

* We saw a video sent in from Nixon Newell. She was at poolside and consuming a mixed drink. She challenged Rickey Shane Page to a death match on May 31!

8. Eran Ashe vs. Rickey Shane Page in an ultraviolent match for the CZW Heavyweight title. I skipped this one. Ashe is a pretty impressive 300-pounder, and I’ve liked the handful of matches I’ve seen him in, but I’m currently burnt out on deathmatches.

Eran Ashe defeated Rickey Shane Page in an ultraviolent match to retain the CZW Heavyweight title at 12:51.

Final Thoughts: An enjoyable show. Because this was the second show of the day, with one to go, I think they were given a narrow window to complete their show. Point being, the best two matches — Crawford vs. Parker and Pratt vs. Ichiban — just didn’t get enough time to develop and become truly memorable. Hawkins-Cap was really good for third.

I know I’m in the minority here… but why not just have Amira face Cosmic or Angel Metro? Why three separate intergender matches on an eight-match card? I will never understand the current indy obsession with intergender matches.