NJPW ownership change, Stardom’s status

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has new majority owners. The company issued a press release on Wednesday announcing that its majority shareholder, Bushiroad Inc., had agreed to transfer all of the company’s shares to TV Asahi Corporation and CyberAgent.

“As TV Asahi is already a shareholder of our company, this Share Transfer constitutes an additional acquisition of shares for them,” reads the press release. “Our company will become a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi once the necessary procedures have been completed. Currently, we have no plans to make any changes to our various business operations, including the events we organize, as a result of this Share Transfer.” Read the full press release via NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: The transfer price of TV Asahi is listed as being approximately 1,216 million yen, and the transfer price of CyberAgent is approximately 2,380 million yen, according to a separate Bushiroad press release. The overall transfer works out to roughly $22.6 million. The share transfer is scheduled to be made on June 30.

Bushiroad still owns the Stardom promotion. Despite NJPW and Stardom being under separate ownership, Stardom president Taro Okada tweeted that “Stardom will continue to join as a partner in the Japanese pro-wrestling world to help elevate pro-wrestling together.”

The move is being framed positively, which is the norm in these situations. Interestingly, they used the word “currently” before saying there are no plans to change the business operations.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)