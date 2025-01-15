Tony Schiavone reveals why he missed last week’s AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Schiavone has revealed the reason he missed last week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. Schiavone stated on his What Happened When Podcast that his absence was planned due to his wife Lois undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Powell’s POV: This should put an end to speculation that Schiavone was suspended over a deleted social media post in which he told NJPW broadcast team member Chris Charlton to “take a shower once in a while.” Here’s wishing Lois the very best in her recovery from surgery.