Tetsuya Naito and Bushi exiting NJPW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the upcoming departures of Tetsuya Naito and Bushi. NJPW issued a press release to announce the mutual decision for Naito not to renew his contract. NJPW issued a second press release to announce that the company and Bushi came to terms on his release. Naito and Bushi are scheduled to wrap up their runs with NJPW on May 4.

Powell’s POV: Naito and Bushi are both 42. Naito has a lot of mileage on his body, and it’s shown during some of the matches I’ve seen him in over the last couple of years. Nevertheless, he’s been a fixture of NJPW and it will be interesting to see what comes next for both men.