AEW Dynamite results (5/27): Barnett’s review of MJF’s celebration for becoming a three-time AEW World Champion, Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander in a Lights Out Philly Street Fight

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 347)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center

Simulcast live May 27, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The show began with Excalibur announcing the remainder of the Owen Hart Tournament opening round matches will take place tonight. Renee Paquette was shown interviewing Will Ospreay after his match at Double or Nothing on Sunday. He said his neck felt good and he was going to the doctor to get some ice. He ran into Kenny Omega, and they discussed the Death Riders. Omega said he was no stranger to them, and he was worried Ospreay can’t trust those guys.

He questioned why Ospreay didn’t come to him for help, and Ospreay said he’s not there every week. Omega said he can’t be there every week because he doesn’t recover the same as he used to, mentally or physically. Omega told him to be careful. Moxley walked in and told him that was good advice, because they all had skeletons in their closet. Omega told Ospreay he can call him anytime, and Ospreay told Omega not to give up on the World Title.

In the arena, Kevin Knight made his entrance to boos from the live crowd. Video played during his entrance of Knight’s attack on Darby Allin after the PPV. Taz and Tony Schiavone joined Excalibur on commentary. A “fuck you Kevin” chant broke out, and he replied that he expected no less from the demented sickos. Knight demanded respect while he held the microphone, and said everyone has been asking him why he did what he did.

He said he told Darby Allin not to let him down, or let the people down, and he blew it. Knight continued and said he wasn’t going to trust the process anymore, and he needed to do what he had to do. He reminded the crowd that he was the last person who humbled MJF, and it should have been him in the main event, but instead he was in the back on the bench. Knight said he’s not a bench player, he’s a highlight reel. He recalled Darby telling him not to waste any time, so when he couldn’t get the job done he didn’t waste any time leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

Mike Bailey interrupted and told Knight he hears what he’s saying, but said his ambition is his best and worst quality. He called Knight impatient, and said he gets ahead of himself and makes mistakes. Bailey said what Knight did was a mistake, but if he owns up to it and apologizes they can still make things right. Knight acted like he was going to walk away, but then ambushed Bailey and hit him with the microphone. He then picked him up and delivered a Uranage.

Backstage, Ricochet was interviewed regarding Chris Jericho. He dismissed any fears about Jericho and said they only won on Sunday because of a seven on one ambush. Ricochet said everyone was banned from ringside tonight, and that means no other guys will be there to bail him out tonight. Ricochet said he has two wins over Jericho, and that’s something he will never have over him.

Back in the arena, Chris Jericho made his ring entrance. He was followed by Ricochet.

1. Ricochet vs. Chris Jericho: Ricochet got off to a hot start and grounded Jericho. The action spilled outside as Jericho made a comeback. Jericho dove off the apron onto Ricochet on the floor. He then cleared the announce desk, and after a brief struggle applied the Walls of Jericho on top of it. He then dragged Ricochet back onto the apron, but the tides were turned as Ricochet tripped him and then shoved him into the ring steps…[c]

My Take: An interesting open with Ospreay and Omega. Perhaps they are angling towards the two of them to have a match in Montreal before the All In PPV?

Jericho delivered a Death Valley Driver on the apron, and both men were down on the floor. They battled back and forth on the apron until Jericho was able to hit a double axe handle from the top rope. He then delivered a back elbow and a brainbuster for a near fall. Jericho sold back and lower body pain and narrowly kicked out of a near fall attempt. He managed to dig deep and apply another Walls of Jericho, but Ricochet attacked his legs to break the hold.

Ricochet rolled up Jericho for a two count. He then used Aubrey Edwards as a distraction and delivered a low blow. He delivered a Ricosault and covered for a close near fall. Ricochet then went for a 630 from the top, but came up with nothing. Jericho delivered a Codebreaker, but Ricochet kicked out at two. He delivered a Judas Effect and a Lionsault for the win.

Chris Jericho defeated Ricochet at 13:58

After the match, Jericho sold his leg injury before being ambushed by Tommaso Ciampa. He tackled Jericho and pummeled him on the ground before lowering his knee pad and delivering a running strike to the face. Backstage, Andrade said that he was now focused on defeating MJF for the world title now that the stupid Stadium Stampede is over. He asked MJF if he really believes he is better than a real latino man, and then asked “How you know?”

My Take: A decent opener. Jericho is very clearly a few gears behind Ricochet at this point in his career. The story being told with his legs was a little strange given they just went with the Lionsault for the finish anyways. But I think Tommaso Ciampa is a better matchup stylistically for Jericho so this is a good transition.

Orange Cassidy made his ring entrance, followed by Lio Rush, Brian Cage and Rush..

2. Orange Cassidy vs. Lio Rush vs. Rush vs. Brian Cage: Cassidy and Lio Rush were sent to the floor so Rush and Cage could battle in the ring. They traded heavy shots and slams. Lio and Cassidy snuck back into the ring as both Cage and Rush were down to get two count covers. Cassidy wanted nothing to do with Lio Rush, who was leaking a black substance from his mouth. Lio attempted a sunset flip, but Cassidy put his hands in his pockets. He then hit the ropes and delivered a shotgun dropkick.

Lio recovered and sent Cassidy to the floor with a handstand kick. He then tried to dive at Brian Cage, who easily caught him. Orange Cassidy then hit the ropes and knocked down both men on the floor. Rush hit the ropes and performed his tranquilo pose…[c]

Cage gained control of the match and delivered a Falcon Arrow to Lio Rush for a near fall. Cage then caught Cassidy coming off the top rope, but Cassidy reversed into a Stundog Millionaire and a DDT for a close near fall. The Callis family appeared, including a returning Jake Doyle. The Conglomgeration then appeared and everybody brawled to the back, leaving Rush and Lio Rush in the ring. Lio delivered a spear and covered for a close near fall. He then climbed to the top rope, but missed a Frog Splash. Rush took the action to the floor and choked Lio with a camera cable.

He then set Lio up in the corner and delivered The Horns and got the win.

Rush defeated Lio Rush, Orange Cassidy, and Brian Cage at 12:09

Renee Paquette interviewed MJF backstage. He dragged the AEW Championship on the ground while holding onto his Burberry Belt. Kevin Knight approached, and MJF told him he appreciated the respectful gesture he showed him by attacking Darby Allin. Knight said he didn’t do it for him, he did it because that World Championship opportunity belonged to him. Kyle Fletcher then approached Knight with Don Callis, and they indicated Fletcher wanted the TNT Title back. A Mark Briscoe video package then aired..[c]

My Take: A spotfest that didn’t accomplish much other than filling time.

Backstage, The Brawling Birds interviewed. Alex Windsor said her Billy was chasing his Wembley Dream, and so was she. Hayter piped up to say that no matter what, the Birds would come out on top. In the arena, MJF was carried on a throne by four men. MJF said if he wanted to here people from Philly make noise he would have made the mistake of being born there. He said Big Hebrew got his BBB back, and he beat Darby Allin for the third time with a move as simple as a headlock takeover.

MJF said only eight men have been three time World Champions by 30 years old. He called the crowd dumb, worthless schmucks and said they should feel lucky to witness his greatness in real time. MJF said we are all living in the greatest era of professional wrestling, and it’s all about him. He called himself the greatest wrestler in the world and a generational talent. MJF then commanded the fans in the arena and at home to get down on bended knee and bow before the greatest of all time.

Confetti dropped and MJF’s burberry flag unfurled and said “3X World Champion”. Mark Briscoe then interrupted and pulled the flag down. He called MJF a stranger in a strange place, and likened it to a penguin wandering through the desert. Briscoe said they are in Philly, and some of the toughest human beings on the planet live there. He called MJF delusional, and says he actually believes when he says he’s better than everyone.

Briscoe said MJF wasn’t tough, and it wasn’t long ago that he pinned him in the middle of the ring. He then demanded a title shot, which MJF refused immediately. He told Briscoe that AEW is a business, and it was already bad enough that Darby sniffed the title, and laughed at the idea of Briscoe doing so. MJF told him he was doing him a favor, because there’s levels to this shit and he’s nowhere near on the level of the devil.

MJF left the ring, and Rush’s music hit. He walked out and told MJF that he wasn’t a fighting champion. Rush said MJF is a chicken farmer, but MJF is just chicken shit. Rush also demanded a title shot, and made sure to get in his catchphrase as you do. MJF agreed with Rush, and said if anyone deserves a title shot it’s him. He’s been winning matches left and right, and he has a catchphrase, so he’s more qualified than that piece of shit in the ring.

Ultimately. MJF challenged Rush to a title match next week on Dynamite, as Briscoe looked angry and confused. A video package then aired for Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. They did a Rocky training montage in Philly. Back in the arena, Claudio Castagnoli made his ring entrance, followed by Brody King.

3. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli in an Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal: The opening minutes were filled with heavy strikes. The action spilled to the floor, where King took control with some heavy chops…[c]

My Take: MJF’s celebration was fine. It covered a lot of the same ground we’re used to with him. Rush and Briscoe are not particularly thrilling opponents, but the matches will more than likely be entertaining.

They traded heavy clotheslines, boots, elbows and uppercuts as the match went on. Claudio caught Brodie with a big uppercut as he went for a running dive, and then went for a Neutralizer, but Brodie reversed out of it. They then went back to landing heavy strikes. Claudio landed a pop up uppercut, and Brodie responded with a haymaker lariat and collapsed on top of him for the win.

Brody King defeated Claudio Castagnoli at 12:12

Brody will advance to face Swerve Strickland in the semifinals.

My Take: I get what they were going for with the big haymaker match style, but they both ran out of gas a bit towards the end so the big strikes started losing a bit of steam. I think Brody and Swerve is the right call for the semifinal.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their ring entrances. They soaked in some crowd chants early on. Cage told the crowd to sit down and shut up. Cope jumped in and asked if he heard himself, and Cage said it wasn’t like he banged their mothers. Cope then said that the 90s were pretty crazy. Cage then called FTR the toughest tag team they’ve shared the ring with, and they brought out the best in them. He called them Top Guys, but not the tippy top.

Cope reminded them that they had an I Quit Match with two guys who refused to quit, and spent 16 years retired between them. He then said they would do something they haven’t done in 25 years, and offered to do a five second post. Cage initially refused, and said they don’t even do flash photography anymore. Cope said he was wrong, and emptied a bunch of disposable cameras out of a bag. He distributed them at ringside, and said he was getting tired.

Cope eventually got back in the ring, and before they could take any photos, they were attacked by The Dogs. David Finlay hit Cope with a shillelagh, and Cage was sent into the ring post and steps. Finlay then beat on Christian’s injured arm with the shillelagh. Cage’s arm was placed under the ring steps, and Connors delivered a running stomp to the steps. Connors threw Cage back into the ring, and Finlay blasted him one more time with the shillelagh to knock him out. They picked up Copeland one more time so Connors could hit him with a spear.

Finlay and Connors stood over Cope and Cage, and struck a 5 second pose and called themselves the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

Swerve and Nana were shown backstage. Nana said Swerve is headed to the Main Event at Wembley. Swerve took credit for Brody breaking out in the industry, and he would do him worse than he did Bandido on Sunday. He said conflict creates cash and war makes money, and he plans on making a lot of money with Brody.

Back in the arena, Tay Melo and Anna Jay made their ring entrances. Lena Kross and Megan Bayne were shown split screen and said TayJay’s time on the clock was ticking. Ava Everett and Allie Katch were already in the ring as their opponents.

4. Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Anna Everett and Allie Katch: Tay and Anna delivered some quick strikes and Anna put away Everett with a running knee strike and got the win.

TayJay defeated Anna Everett and Allie Katch at 1:07

After the match, Mike Bailey challenged Kevin Knight to a match for the TNT Championship…[c]

My Take: The crowd was more into Christian’s jokes about their mothers than they were for the five second pose. Finlay and Connors will give Cage and Cope a good match, but they’ve been losers too often recently to be seen as a serious threat for the titles.

Mark Davis made his way to the ring for the Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal match. Video of the Stadium Stampede was shown during his entrance. He was followed by Jack Perry.

5. Mark Davis vs. Jack Perry in an Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal: Davis attacked Perry as he got in the ring and the bell ran immediately. Perry pulled off the eye patch Davis wore and elbowed him in the face. David replied with an elbow strike, but Perry sent him to the floor and performed a series of dives. He eventually took Davis down to the ground with the third dive…[c]

Davis had the advantage when the show returned and landed a big chop on the floor. He then did the same thing in the ring. Perry fired back with some chops of his own, but he was quickly shut down and sent back off the apron into the ring barricade. Perry beat the count and then attempted a piledriver on the apron, but Davis denied it. They battled back and forth, and Perry landed a head scissors that sent Davis to the floor. He followed up with a Moonsault Press from the top rope in the ring that got a near fall.

Perry fired up the crowd and lined up again for a piledriver, but Davis reversed with a back body drop. Davis hoised up Perry with a gutwrench, but it was reversed and they ended up on the apron. Davis delivered a suplex that faceplanted Perry on the apron and both men spilled to the floor…[c]

Davis landed a huge running elbow strike in the corner. They ended up battling on the top rope, and Perry delivered a DDT from the top rope. He then hit Sliced Bread out of the corner for a two count cover. They then traded pinfalls for a couple of two counts until Perry landed a side kick. Perry finally landed his piledriver, but Davis kicked out at 2.9. Perry applied his Snare Trap submission, but Davis forced a rope break.

Perry set up for his knee strike, but Davis swatted him out of the air. He followed up with a big lariat and got a 2.9 count. Davis called for the end, and picked up Perry with a gutwrench. Perry struggled and backed Davis into the corner. Davis climbed to the second rope, and struggled with Perry. He ended up delivering a piledriver from the second rope and got the win.

Mark Davis defeated Jack Perry at 17:38

Check the main page for Jason Powell’s Collision coverage for the third hour.

My Take: There wasn’t much suspense in this one for me as Ospreay getting another crack at Mark Davis seemed like the overwhelmingly favored outcome of the tournament bracket once it was announced. Perry and Davis worked well together, though I think Perry would work much better as a vulnerable underdog than the current undersized badass he’s trying to portray. Overall, this was an average episode of Dynamite that suffered a bit from AEW’s usual post PPV hangover.