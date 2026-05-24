Murphy’s Blog: AEW Double or Nothing Predictions – Will MJF have his head shaved or win the AEW World Champion?

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW presents its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view event tonight in my hometown of Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium. I’m not attending, but I’ll be interested to hear from those in attendance about their experience, as this is the first time that this stadium has run wrestling. AEW has run some “Grand Slam” events just next door at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the one I attended wasn’t great. There was one entrance to get in, and they rerouted the parking area to Citi Field, where the New York Mets play. It wasn’t far but a decent walk, nonetheless. Hopefully, they’ve gotten better with experience, as WrestleTix is reporting a sellout of 14,028, which is fantastic for the company. Let’s run down the card!

Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match for the AEW World Championship. If you’ve read my recent Collision reviews where Allin has defended the title, you’ll know he’s not for me. I realize I am not AEW’s target audience. My days of being in the 18-34 demographic are long gone. He’s over with most of the hardcore fanbase, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. I have no issue with his size, and I know the gimmick is to do insane spots until the wheels fall off. That’s fine too. But, as someone who grew up watching Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy, the thing about those guys is that while they also were known for the big bumps, they saved the really big ones for when it mattered most. And they sold them. When Allin is diving through four tables from a balcony and popping up a minute later, it loses something for me. Again, the fans love it, so it doesn’t matter what an old guy thinks. I just don’t want to see him end up in a wheelchair in five or so years.

Speaking of Mick Foley, I expect him to be involved in the finish of this. I’ll have to see how this plays out, but please, Mick, if you’re thinking of a comeback match, please reconsider. It was scary to see Ric Flair do it. I know you’re a bit younger, but your body has taken enough punishment.

Finally – MJF. I’m interested to see where he goes from here. The long-term plan is likely to be Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium for All In. But there’s a decent amount of time between now and then. Again, I’m not intrigued by an MJF-Mick Foley match. The promos would be great, but that’s where it ends.

Don Predicts: MJF defeats Darby Allin in a hair vs. title match to win the AEW World Championship.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose). I would have preferred to see these teams face off in a traditional tag team match, but with Copeland and Cage being older, the walking brawl suits them better. This will be fun, and I expect a title change here to set up a “dream match” between Copeland and Cage vs. The Young Bucks at All In. As an aside, Cage retaining most of his heel persona has been pure gold.

Don Predicts: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeat “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match to win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship. I have enjoyed Shida’s work as a heel, in addition to her interaction with Statlander. And Thekla has held her own at the top of the division. Beyond that, this match doesn’t do much for me, as I would much rather have a singles match with a well-told story.

Don Predicts: Thekla defeats Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. For me, this is the match of the night. I enjoyed the build, and I think tonight we’ll see the culmination of the story, with Don Callis officially turning on Takeshita and Takeshita officially becoming a babyface. Unfortunately, that will likely mean a cheap finish with a screwdriver, but the match that gets us there will be good. I expect the ultimate payoff match to happen at All In, with Takeshita finally taking the title.

Don Predicts: Kazuchika Okada defeats Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW International Championship.

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a match with no time limit for the AEW Continental Championship. I’m not a fan of the Death Riders, and while this story of training Will Ospreay is different, it has a lot of holes for me, so it’s not resonating with me as much as it does with others. That said, I’ve enjoyed the story here, with O’Reilly having Moxley’s number. I think it’s increased O’Reilly’s stock, though I suspect Moxley finally figures him out here.

Don Predicts: Jon Moxley defeats Kyle O’Reilly to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. I would have been psyched for this match about fifteen years ago. It’s still going to be good by AEW standards, and while Joe can still deliver in the ring, his age is starting to show. Now, it’s less about the match and more about Ospreay’s journey to get to Wembley.

Don Predicts: Will Ospreay defeats Samoa Joe in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match.

Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. I don’t know. When they first turned Strickland back to being a heel, I liked his opening promos where he laid out his “most dangerous man” persona. It’s fallen flat since then for me, and I feel like he’s spinning his wheels. The match will be fine, and I see Strickland facing Ospreay in the finals. I just want to see some more edginess to the character.

Don Predicts: Swerve Strickland defeats Bandido in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match.

Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. The women’s bracket for the tournament is much less predictable. I think we see Athena in the finals against the “wild card” wrestler who takes the injured Willow Nightingale’s place. And I’ll say it again, get Athena out from behind the paywall.

Don Predicts: Athena defeats Mina Shirakawa in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match.

Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match. There’s not much to say about this one except to say that it will be wild and the fans in attendance will love it. I think there are too many people in this, but again, I’m not the target audience. Perhaps we see the official split of El Idolo from the Don Callis Family. I’m not sure if they would do two in one night if they also complete the babyface turn of Takeshita, but I think there’ll be some further advancement here.

Don Predicts: Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry defeat Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match.

Quick Predictions for the “Double or Nothing Buy-In” Pre-Show

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall defeat Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Agogo in a ten-man tag.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeat Zayda Steel and Viva Van in a five-minute championship eliminator.

Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata defeat Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Danial Garcia.

Mick Foley and Renee Paquette will co-host the pre-show that starts at 6CT/7ET. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join Jason Powell for his live review of Double or Nothing, starting with the one-hour pre-show followed by the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett will join Jason for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including Patreon subscribers).

I’ll be back next weekend for my WWE “Clash in Italy” predictions, as well as a review of Saturday’s AEW Collision.” Until then, enjoy Double or Nothing and enjoy wrestling!