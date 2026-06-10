WWE Evolve results (6/10): Vetter’s review of The Mog Squad vs. Marcus Mathers, Sam Holloway, and a partner, PJ Vasa vs. Karmen Petrovic, It’s Gal’s open challenge

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 64)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 10, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 15.”

* Footage aired of PJ Vasa and Karmen Petrovik fighting last week.

* Backstage, Marcus Manders and Sam Holloway talked about being in the main event tonight. They heard a noise and ran through the building, finding Cappuccino Jones had been attacked! We learned during the first match that Cap is unable to compete tonight! Who will take his spot? Or will Manders and Holloway compete in a handicap match?

1. PJ Vasa vs. Karmen Petrovic. The size and weight difference is pretty vast. Karmen hit some spin kicks to the thighs, and she tied up a leg on the mat. Vasa repeatedly slammed Karmen’s head into the mat. Karmen jumped on PJ’s back and applied a sleeper, but PJ turned it into a sideslam at 1:30, then a running splash in the corner and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall.

Karmen hit a Naito-style Destino! (No, the commentators didn’t call it that.) She hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then she dove through the ropes onto Vasa at 3:00. Back in the ring, Karmen hit an Eat D’Feat and more spin kicks to the thighs and a running knee to the chest! Karmen hit a sliding DDT, and she nailed the Petrifier spin kick to the head, but Vasa got back to her knees, clearly groggy. Karmen nailed a second Petrifier for the pin! I really liked that.

Karmen Petrovic defeated PJ Vasa at 4:19.

* Backstage, the four members of the Mog Squad talked about taking out Cap Jones. Nearby, Elijah Holyfield sat on a crate. He got angry and confronted them. “I suggest you get out of my face before I start breaking jaws,” Holyfield told them. The heels scampered away.

* Tristan Angels came to the ring. “What you are looking at is the epitome of a star,” he said. He boasted about his height, his good looks, and all his money. He owns two sports cars, not one! And he was named “Mr. England!” He made fun of Chazz “Starboy” Hall because he is short and “looks like a child.” Hall came to the ring. Tristan wondered why he was in the ring, “And why the hell are you wearing denim?” They brawled, and Hall hit a huracanrana that sent Angels over the top rope to the floor. Angels vowed this isn’t over!

* Backstage, Mathers was on the phone. He told Holloway that “he” is pulling up to the building right now. Who is “HE”????

* It’s Gal came to the ring, and he’s making an open challenge! The flames didn’t break him; they’ve just made him stronger! (Not literal flames, of course.) The lights went out, and we heard the DarkState music!

2. It’s Gal vs. Cutler James. This is the first time we’ve seen Cutler in Evolve. Gal hit a dropkick at the bell. Cutler applied a headlock. No DarkState teammates to be seen. Gal hit an armdrag and a satellite headscissors takedown, then a clothesline that sent Cutler to the floor. On the floor, Cutler hit a backbreaker over his knee. [C]

Upon returning from the break, Cutler was in charge in the ring. He hit a gutbuster over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00. Gal hit an enzuigiri. Cutler hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing. He popped Gal up and hit a Castagnoli-style European Uppercut. (I’m seeing a pattern…) He tied up the left arm on the mat, and the crowd rallied for Gal. They went back to the floor, and Cutler accidentally struck the ring post shoulder-first at 5:00.

They got back into the ring, and Gal hit some punches and another enzuigiri, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Gal hit a Lumbar Check-style gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 6:30, and he was fired up! He flew off the top rope, but Cutler hit another backbreaker over his knee. Cutler hit a spinning Razor’s Edge; Gal landed a bit awkwardly, and James got the pin. Cutler just wrestles with absolutely zero passion.

Cutler James defeated It’s Gal at 7:18.

* Chuey Martinez tried to interview him, but Cutler snatched the mic and vowed he’s taking over all of the WWE brands, because he is “undeniable.”

* A vignette aired for Braxton Cole. He belittled Harlem Lewis . He has good news — he was able to get a janitorial job for Lewis at one of his dad’s many, many properties!

* Backstage, Noam Dar was checking on Romeo Moreno, who was in the trainer’s room. Romeo asked Noam to team up with him. They will take on Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins next week!

* It’s time for the main event! The Mog Squad came out first, and we learned CJ Valor isn’t in the match. Mathers and Holloway introduced their mystery partner… it’s Aaron Rourke! (I will note there has been tension between Mathers and Rourke in other promotions…)

3. Marcus Mathers, Sam Holloway, and Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke vs. “The Mog Squad” Santi Rivera, Max Abrams, and Jacari Ball (w/CJ Valor) in a six-man tag match. Mathers and Ball opened. Rourke entered, and he hit a dropkick. Mathers hit his step-up mule kick on Santi and got a nearfall at 1:30. Santi struck Holloway, and that angered the big man! Sam tagged in; Santi tried some forearm strikes, but Holloway hit a big Mafia Kick to drop Rivera! Sam hit a slingshot elbow drop on Santi at 3:00, then he hit a double clothesline to flip two guys to the floor. Mathers and Rourke hit stereo dives to the floor. [C]

Back from the break, Abrams grabbed Mathers’ ankle. On the floor, CJ threw Mathers into the ring post! In the ring, Santi got a nearfall at 4:30, and the heels worked over Marcus in their corner. Max hit a running guillotine leg drop. Santi shoved Rourke off the apron, and he jumped back onto Mathers. Holloway got the hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a big chokeslam on Abrams, then a leaping clothesline on Ball, and a double-underhook suplex on Santi. Abrams hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick on Sam. (The commentators noted that Cody Rhodes trained Abrams at the Nightmare Factory.)

Ball hit a splash in the corner on Sam, and the three made quick tags in and out and kept Holloway grounded. Abrams jumped on Sam’s back. Rourke got a hot tag at 9:00, and he hit a spin kick to Santi’s jaw. Sam hit a Thesz Press on Abrams and hit a series of punches. He hit a double missile dropkick. Sam dove over the top rope onto all three on the floor! In the ring, Sam hit a sit-out chokeslam on Santi for a nearfall, but the other heels made the save. Ball hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Mathers.

Abrams awkwardly slipped trying a second Disaster Kick. Mathers hit a 450 Splash. Rourke and Abrams jumped in the ring and traded forearm strikes, then kicks. Max hit a jumping knee. Rourke hit a tornado Mafia Kick. Rourke hit a Spears Tower with an assist from Mathers. Marcus hit a flip dive to the floor onto the heels at 13:00! Valor hopped on the apron to provide a distraction. It allowed Abrams to hit his leaping Fame-asser on Mathers for the pin. The crowd booed that finish. The four heels celebrated while standing above the prone Mathers.

“The Mog Squad” Santi Rivera, Max Abrams, and Jacari Ball defeated Marcus Mathers, Sam Holloway, and Aaron Rourke at 13:44.

* Abrams grabbed Rourke’s title and fled to the back! We learned that Max will face Rourke at Succession III in a few weeks!

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining main event. The commentators seemed to indicate that Rourke wasn’t ready for Mathers to do that Spears Tower, feeding my belief that those two won’t ultimately be on the same page here, either. I am such a big fan of all three babyfaces in that main event. Mathers is a young AJ Styles. Rourke has the potential to be a star babyface by being so fearless in being publicly gay. And I’ve routinely compared Holloway to a young Matt Morgan.

I was pleased to see Petrovic win her match; I assumed PJ was going over there. Gal-Cutler was fine, but I just see no passion from Cutler. He’s clearly a gifted athlete, but does he love this? Because he acts like it’s just a job. It comes across in everything he does. Is he ready for the grind of hitting the road? I don’t know. Maybe he’ll prove me wrong. But the fans sense it — he’s the least over of the DarkState faction.

The other stuff worked for me tonight. Braxton and Tristan continue to be smarmy but aren’t copying each other’s stuff, either. Likewise, I liked mixing in Noam, Romeo, and Elijah in backstage segments.