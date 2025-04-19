WrestleMania 41, NXT Stand & Deliver, WrestleMania week independent events, El Samurai, Johnny Storm, Roxxi, Karlee Perez, Jesse White, Charlie Morgan, Ox Baker

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Welcome to our only Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily of the year. It’s always an emotional moment for us all.

-WrestleMania 41 night one will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman will be in Punk’s corner. Join me for my live review beginning at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Stand & Deliver will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The show features Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally at 12CT/1ET. A same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WrestleMania 41 night two will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. The show is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review beginning at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from all WrestleMania weekend events in Las Vegas. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-GCW “Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10” will be held this morning in Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The event features Effy vs. Dark Sheik for the GCW Championship, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kidd Bandit. The show will be available at 1CT/2ET via TrillerTV+.

-TJPW vs. DDT vs. GCW will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The event includes Masha Slamovich and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Miyu Yamashita and Shinya Aoki, and will be available at 4CT/5ET via TrillerTV+.

-GCW “Clusterf*ck Forever” will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino. The event features the annual Clusterf*ck match and a scramble cage match, and will be available early Sunday morning at 1CT/2ET via TrillerTV+.

-The Future Legend Women’s Tournament will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas at FSW Arena. The show includes Kiah Dream vs. Brittnie Brooks, and

Maya World vs. Brooke Havok vs. Jada Stone, and will be available at 2:30CT/3:30ET via TrillerTV+.

-Credit to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 59.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 48.

-Roxxi Laveaux (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 46.

-Jesse White is 39. He worked as Jake Carter in NXT, and is the son of the late Leon “Vader” White.

-Karlee Perez, who worked as Maxine in WWE, is 39. She also worked as Catrina in Lucha Underground and used her real name in MLW.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 33.

-The late Ox Baker (Douglas Baker) was born on April 19, 1934. He died at age 80 of a heart attack on October 20, 2014.