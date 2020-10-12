10/12 Dot Net Q&A Audio (NSFW): Jason Powell answers your pro wrestling and non-wrestling questions

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell answers the ProWrestling.net Members’ pro wrestling questions to start, and then answers some non-wrestling questions in the second half of the show. Warning: There will be some swearing during this edition because, well, it’s the Q&A audio show (69:48)…
Click here for the October 12 ProWrestling.net Q&A Audio Show.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...
Be the first to comment