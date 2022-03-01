WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for the two-night event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night One that will be held on Saturday, April 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two that will be held on Sunday, April 3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

The following matches are advertised but have not been assigned to night one or night two.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: I assume we’ll get “The Demon” version of Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Title, but that match is not official. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker has been announced as the headliner of the class. NXT Stand & Deliver is also expected to be a matinee show on April 2, but the company has yet to officially announce the details.