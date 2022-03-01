AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans.
-Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto.
-Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods.
-Will Austin vs. Shawn Dean.
-Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. B Jack and Donovan Izzolena.
-Sahara Seven vs. Abadon.
-Diamante vs. Vipress.
-Kelsey Raegan vs. Kiera Hogan.
-Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir.
Powell’s POV: Garcia vs. Woods strikes me as one to watch, as their in-ring styles should mesh nicely. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
