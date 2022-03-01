AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans.

-Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto.

-Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods.

-Will Austin vs. Shawn Dean.

-Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. B Jack and Donovan Izzolena.

-Sahara Seven vs. Abadon.

-Diamante vs. Vipress.

-Kelsey Raegan vs. Kiera Hogan.

-Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir.

Powell’s POV: Garcia vs. Woods strikes me as one to watch, as their in-ring styles should mesh nicely. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.