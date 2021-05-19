5/19 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blonds for the AEW Tag Titles, Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed, Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal, Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 86)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired May 19, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in. Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and introduced the wrestlers in the opening match…

1. Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal. Taz sat in on commentary for the match. The broadcast team hyped that both men will be in the Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Roughly eight minutes in, Sydal got a close near fall following a sunset flip. He applied a crossface, but Cage reached the bottom rope to break it.

Cage went for a top rope cross body block, but Sydal avoided it. Sydal flipped off the ropes over Cage, who moved out of his path. Cage turned and speared Sydal and covered him for a two count. Cage set up for his finisher, but Sydal turned and blasted him with a leaping knee strike. Sydal went for a corkscrew backflip dive onto Cage, who put his knees up. Cage hit his Killswitch finisher and scored the clean pin.

Christian Cage defeated Matt Sydal in 9:15.

After the match, Cage and Sydal hugged. Sydal shook Cage’s hand and bowed. Meanwhile, Taz vented on the mic. Cage opened the ropes and encouraged him to join him inside the ring.

Ricky Starks made his entrance and said he was front and center. Starks said he wouldn’t be on the sidelines like “these flunkies (spectator wrestlers). Starks said they had business to handle and called for his crew. Hook attacked Sydal from behind, and then Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Cage.

“Hangman” Adam Page came out in regular attire and handed his drink to Starks. Page headed to the ring and fought Hobbs and Brian Cage. Page was getting the better of Brian Cage until Hook chop blocked him from behind. Brian Cage powerbombed Page. Taz applauded his team and said they did their job. Starks joined his crew inside the ring and drank from the cup that Page gave him…

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised matches…

Backstage, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison delivered a promo while Julia Hart stood by. Pillman said his father was actually the way he stayed away from the business for so long because he only knew the dark side of the ring. Pillman said that changed when he met the Young Bucks and they gave him hopes that it could be done the right way. Garrison said he was asked to work the Bucks’ merch table at a local show in 2018. He said the Bucks today are not the same guys they were back then. Pillman said they wouldn’t stop until they become the AEW Tag Team Champions… [C]

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match between a pair of pros. The post match angle was effective in terms of putting heat on the heels. Meanwhile, it was great to hear from the Varsity Blonds on Dynamite. Their promo was solid, but the important thing is that viewers got to hear from them and get a feel for their personalities.

Footage aired from “earlier today” of a Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston promo from a backstage area. Moxley asked Kingston if The Acclaimed are any good. Kingston said one is a rapper and the other is the rapper’s friend. Moxley asked if they were inviting them to a superkick party.

Kingston and Moxley agreed that they don’t throw superkicks and wondered if they need to in order to go to the party. Moxley spoke about TK being a numbers guy and how they had to beef up their record. There was a rough cut and then Moxley said they should go beat the bricks off of their opponents…

An Acclaimed promo aired from “earlier today.” Antony Bowens pointed out that he and Max Caster are ranked higher than Moxley and Kingston in the tag division…

2. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Moxley and Kingston came out to the X version of “Wild Thing” as their entrance theme. Caster wrapped about being hit up by Renee (Moxley’s wife) for Oral Sessions (the name of her podcast). Once they were in the ring, Moxley blasted Cater to start the match. They cut to a picture-in-picture break early in the match. [C]

Late in the match, Bowens wrapped a chain around his fist, but the referee caught him. Meanwhile, Caster tried to use his boombox as a weapon on Kingston, but Moxley cut him off. Kingston and Moxley performed a wheelbarrow/DDT combo move on Bowens and then Moxley scored the pin…

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in 10:20.

Powell’s POV: While originals are typically better than musical remakes, I love that Moxley came out to the Major League movie version of “Wild Thing” unlike last week when he came out to the original version from The Proggs. The original is great, but the movie version of the song has the right energy for Moxley and a pro wrestling show. I also enjoyed Caster making it personal with his rap regarding Renee Paquette rather than working in pop culture references. So the pre-match was entertaining and the fun carried over to actual match.

Backstage, Chris Jericho had his elbow in a brace while talking with Dean Malenko. Alex Marvez showed up and asked Jericho if the Inner Circle would accept The Pinnacle’s challenge to a Stadium Stampede match. Jericho declined to give him the scoop…

Tony Schiavone stood inside the ring and interviewed Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Sky said Sting was everything he loved about pro wrestling when he was a child. Sky said time changed things. He said Sting is not the same man that he once was.

Sky said he’s no longer a child, he’s now a grown man warning him to step aside or he would put him down. Page dismissed Schiavone and then boasted about what he and Sky have done to Sting and Darby Allin. Page said he would take everything away from Allin. “I will be the nail in your coffin,” Page closed.

Sting made his entrance. Darby Allin entered the ring from the other side and attacked Page with a skate board. Sting ended up with the skateboard and then hit Sky with it. Sting put Sky in the Scorpion Leg Lock and eventually released him. Page and Sky headed to the stage.

The Dark Order members entered from both entrance tunnels to block Page and Sky from heading backstage. The duo ran to the side to avoid the mob of adversaries… [C]

Powell’s POV: Good mic work from Sky and Page followed by the babyfaces getting a measure of revenge. I continue to assume that this is leading to a cinematic tag match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The Pinnacle members MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard were eating at a restaurant. MJF and Harwood cut promos on the Inner Circle. Spears took issue with the waiter pouring wine and ended up slamming his head onto their table. The others calmed him down. Blanchard flipped the waiter some cash and said that should take care of it. MJF said that if Jericho decides to do the Stadium Stampede, it will be the last of the Inner Circle…

3. AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel (w/Britt Baker) in an eliminator match. Shida targeted the right knee of Rebel. She pulled out a black glove while staring at Baker. Shida wanted to use the glove for a submission hold, but Baker distracted her by holding up her title belt. Rebel hit Shida from behind with a crutch. Rebel got a two count, but Shida came right back and a kneebreaker and a stretch muffler for the win…

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida defeated Rebel in 2:00 in an eliminator match.

Immediately after the match, Baker attacked Shida and gave her a Stomp onto the AEW Women’s Championship belt.

Powell’s POV: Simple and effective with Reba being used as the fall girl, which allowed Baker to get the better of Shida heading into their title match at the pay-per-view.

Footage aired from last week of Kenny Omega and Don Callis entering the dressing room of Orange Cassidy. Kris Statlander and Best Friends left the room. Omega and Callis sat down next to Cassidy. Omega told Cassidy that they need him to be the mascot of AEW, not a main event player who challenges for the belt.

Callis presented Cassidy with a legal document that would result in Cassidy forfeiting his title shot at Double or Nothing and then he could meet Omega “down the road” once he was healthier. Cassidy took the contract and tore it in half. Omega spoke about what he could do to Cassidy and then pointed out that Callis actually printed out a second version of the contract. Callis gave it to him and told him to take his time and then sign it and return it to him the next day…

Schiavone hyped The Inner Circle’s response to The Pinnacle for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: This will be blasphemy to fans who want wrestling, wrestling, and nothing but wrestling, but I’m enjoying the mix that AEW is presenting on this episode. We’re getting more mic time than usual and that’s not a negative by any means.

Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager made their entrance (minus Santana) to “Judas” by Fozzy.

[Hour Two] Ortiz said he wants to fight. Guevara called The Pinnacle a bunch of clowns. He confirmed that he wanted to fight as well. Hager said they don’t have a choice but to accept or they would come off as cowards like The Pinnacle. Hager said the last thing they want is to be a bunch of schoolgirl bitches like MJF’s team.

Jericho said the presented stipulation is that if they take the Stadium Stampede match and lose, the Inner Circle must break up for good. He wondered if the Blood and Guts match was worth it and said he’ll never be the same again because of MJF.

Jericho said his elbow will eventually recover, but he won’t recover from the mental image of being thrown off the top of the cage. Jericho said it was the most terrifying moment of his life. Jericho said MJF scared his family and friends. Jericho questioned if it was worth it. Jericho said that when he thinks of the revenge that he’ll get on MJF, it was absolutely worth it. They all said “yes” together to accept the challenge.

Jericho said that if they wouldn’t beat The Pinnacle then they don’t deserve to be together anyway. He also mentioned that Santana will return next week. Jericho said hell is coming for The Pinnacle at Double or Nothing. He said they would dance all over The Pinnacle’s faces and piss all over their graves…

Powell’s POV: So of course they were going to say yes, but they did a nice job with the promo. There’s still time, but AEW needs to explain the Stadium Stampede concept to viewers who missed the original.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Schiavone asking Jade Cargill if she’s made her decision about representation. Cargill started talking about how she’s continues to say that she’s her own boss. Mark Sterling showed up and said that he doesn’t want her to work for him, he wants to work for Team Jade. She told him that she would think about it while also scolding him for interrupting her time…

4. Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship. Deeb went right at Velvet to start the match and performed a neckbreaker for a near fall.