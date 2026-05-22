AEW Dynamite rating for the Double or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 613,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 585,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 517,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on May 21, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 575,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double Or Nothing go-home show.