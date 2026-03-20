AEW Dynamite rating: How did the AEW Revolution fallout episode perform?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 730,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 619,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The good news is that there was a significant increase, but the bad news is that the extra viewers saw what I felt was a weak pay-per-view fallout episode. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 588,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on March 19, 2025, Dynamite on TBS, headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship, delivered 658,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.