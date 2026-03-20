WWE Smackdown preview: Big main event and a pair of tag team title matches advertised for tonight’s how

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

-“The Irresistible Forces” Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Brie Bell and Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Damian Priest and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Randy Orton appears

-Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).