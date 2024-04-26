What's happening...

Dominik Mysterio says he won’t be undergoing surgery

April 26, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to declare that he will not be undergoing surgery. A previous report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Mysterio would require Tommy John surgery, but that apparently is not the case.

Powell’s POV: That’s great news for Dom, as Tommy John surgery would have kept him out of action for roughly nine months. Dom did not indicate how long his apparent elbow injury will keep him sidelined.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. Original Jabroni April 26, 2024 @ 1:21 pm

    Wait, are we to understand that dip$hit “reported” something incorrectly?
    No way.

  2. Aaron April 26, 2024 @ 6:17 pm

    Dominik must be wrong. Uncle Dave said he needed it

  3. TheGreatestOne April 26, 2024 @ 9:41 pm

    In shocking news, Mancunt Meltzer fucking lied about something else.

