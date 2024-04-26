Dominik Mysterio says he won’t be undergoing surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to declare that he will not be undergoing surgery. A previous report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Mysterio would require Tommy John surgery, but that apparently is not the case.

Powell’s POV: That’s great news for Dom, as Tommy John surgery would have kept him out of action for roughly nine months. Dom did not indicate how long his apparent elbow injury will keep him sidelined.