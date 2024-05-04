Official WrestleMania 41 press release

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the WrestleMania 41 event that will be held on April 19-20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, today announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

“Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We look forward to bringing WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time.”

“Bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President & CEO. “As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025.”

Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of community outreach events designed to give back to the local region.

This past April, WrestleMania XL became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history, breaking the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 41 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 41 Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wm41-presale-registration.

Powell’s POV: While I understand moving the show back to avoid the college basketball Final Four, I am surprised that WWE opted to hold the show over Easter weekend. This means night two of WrestleMania will be held on 4/20 on Easter Sunday in Sin City. On a side note, the event logo looks great.