Jerry Lawler appeared at WWE Raw during a commercial break

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Jerry Lawler made an appearance at Monday’s Raw event in Memphis (see footage below). Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens introduced Lawler, who came out and waved to his hometown fans while the Raw television show was in a commercial break.

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see The King again for the first time since he suffered a massive stroke back in February. On a night that featured memorial tributes to the late Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, it was nice to have this feel good moment. Here’s wishing him the best in his ongoing recovery.