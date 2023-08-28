WWE Raw results (8/28): Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser, New Day vs. Viking Raiders, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,579)

Live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum

Aired August 28, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with memorial graphics for the late Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt…

Sami Zayn’s entrance music played and he was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. While Zayn headed to the ring, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. Cole acknowledged the deaths of Funk and Wyatt. He said they would celebrate their lives on Raw. He said they wanted to entertain the fans and they would try to do the same on Raw.

Damian Priest made his entrance as Zayn’s opponent. Priest brought the Money in the Bank briefcase with him. Cole said Priest demanded the match because Zayn taunted Judgment Day after last week’s main event by telling them better luck next time…

1. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn. Both men started without anyone in their corner. A few minutes in, Zayn ran Priest into the ring post. Zayn went for a dive from the ring onto Priest, who caught Zayn and planed him on the broadcast table with a Flatliner heading into a commercial break. [C]

Late in the match, Zayn executed an exploder suplex into the corner. Zayn set up for a Helluva Kick, but JD McDonagh showed up at ringside and grabbed Zayn’s legs while the referee wasn’t looking. Priest recovered and put Zayn down with his South of Heaven chokeslam and scored the pin.

Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn in 11:40.

After the match, McDonagh entered the ring and raised Priest’s hand. Priest pulled his hand away and shoved McDonagh to the mat. Priest told McDonagh to stay out of his business. McDonagh asked Priest what his problem was while Priest exited the ring.

Kevin Owens showed up and attacked took turns punching McDonagh with Zayn. Owens kicked McDonagh and gave him a Stunner. Priest watched from ringside while Zayn followed up with a Helluva Kick. Priest walked backstage without helping McDonagh…

Powell’s POV: The usual protective finish, but at least this one served the extra purpose of forwarding the story involving McDonagh and Judgment Day.

Cole hyped that Seth Rollins would call out Shinsuke Nakamura later in the show…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were shown preparing for the match in the backstage area. A separate shot showed their opponents The Viking Raiders hanging out elsewhere… [C]

Drew McIntyre was shown standing backstage looking at a photo. Akira Tozawa showed up and said it looked great before making a quick exit. Matt Riddle showed up and asked McIntyre what he thought. McIntyre turned the photo around to show that it was him dressed in green trunks that read “Bro” on the front.

Riddle said every team has matching gear. Riddle said they could get matching kilts. McIntyre was going to storm off, but Riddle suggested they get ringside seats for the New Day vs. Viking Raiders match. McIntyre said he’d love a front row seat to watch “those idiots” get beaten. Riddle assumed he meant New Day, but McIntyre said he was talking about the Viking Raiders…

Powell’s POV: This has to lead to a McIntyre turn at some point, right? They can’t just be redoing RK-Bro with McIntyre in the Randy Orton role, can they?

A video package featured Raquel Rodriguez talking about her title match against Rhea Ripley. She said Ripley is the most dominant woman in WWE… “except for me.” Rodriguez said that if Ripley wants her to stop getting involved in her business, then she needs to stop taking advantage of her strength and size. She said she wouldn’t let Ripley take out the women’s division after what she did to her and Liv Morgan. Rodriguez said she wants to show Ripley what it’s like to be at the mercy of someone who is bigger and stronger. Rodriguez said she would take Ripley’s title and cut her down to size at WWE Payback…

Becky Lynch was shown warming up backstage while Barrett hyped her Falls Count Anywhere match with Zoey Stark as the show’s main event… [C]

A video promoted John Cena’s return on Friday’s Smackdown, and Cole hyped Cena’s appearance on the September 8 live event in India…

LA Knight’s entrance theme played. The Miz came out dressed up like Knight. “Le me talk to ya,” Miz started. “Yeah.” He continued to impersonate Knight and then went back and forth with “what” and “yeah” calls. While impersonating Knight, Miz said it takes more than a catchphrase to gain the support of the fans.

Miz grabbed a bag from the corner that he brought to the ring with him. He said it contained free LA Knight shirts. “If you want a free LA Knight t-shirt, give me a hell, er, I mean let me hear you say yeah.” Miz played to the crowd teased tossing them a shirt, but he spiked it onto the ringside mat instead.

Miz removed his Knight gear and told the fans they are pathetic. He said they will cheer anything and that’s why their support means nothing. He said anyone can pander and called it vanilla. Miz said he doesn’t do catchphrases. He said that when he says he’s awesome, it’s because it’s the truth. Miz said he will expose Knight and then fans won’t cheer him because they don’t cheer losers. Miz closed with an “M-I-Z, yeah”…

Powell’s POV: Miz did a great job and hit really hard while spoofing Knight.

Cole set up a recap of Shinsuke Nakamura’s promo from last week…

Seth Rollins was shown looking angry in the backstage area. He had a “Windham” armband over his jacket. Ricochet approached him and said something. Rollins simply nodded and went back to deep thoughts mode…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance for their match against The Viking Raiders… [C] Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre made their entrance. Riddle brought the silly McIntyre photo with him. McIntyre wore a black armband. The Viking Raiders’ entrance followed…

2. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla). All four wrestlers wore “Bray” armbands. McIntyre and Riddle were seated next to the broadcast team. Riddle clapped along with a “New Day Rocks” chant. Both New Day members hit dives on the Viking Raiders and celebrated on the broadcast table. [C]

Kingston was isolated for a long stretch. He eventually avoided an Ivar ass splash and made the hot tag. Woods had a nice flurry of offense on both opponents, including turning Ivar inside out with the Honor Roll clothesline. Erik tagged in and put Woods down with a Full Nelson slam onto his knee.

[Hour Two] A short time later, Ivar ducked Kingston’s Trouble in Paradise. Both men ended up at ringside. Kingston dove at Ivar, who caught him and dropped him on the ring steps. Ivar picked up Kingston and then turned around and slammed himself and Kingston onto McIntyre and Riddle.

McIntyre tossed an office chair in the ring. McIntyre grabbed another chair and ended up throwing it toward Ivar, but he moved and it ended up hitting Woods at ringside. In the ring, the Viking Raiders hit Ragnarok on Kingston and then Erik pinned him…

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 17:10.

After the match, McIntyre was apologetic while Kingston checked on Woods…

The Judgement Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio were shown backstage. Finn Balor said that he and Damian Priest have a tag team title match and need to get on the same page. Balor was upset over what happened with JD McDonagh earlier in the show.

Priest was about to tell Balor off, but Rhea Ripley stepped in. She told Balor and Priest that they need to make things right at Payback. She said that if Judgment Day doesn’t walk out with gold at the end of Payback, there will be changes. After Ripley and Dominik Mysterio excited, Balor held up his briefcase and told Balor that he has no problem getting gold…

Cole said the Bray Wyatt tribute was up next… [C] Cole said they would pay tribute to Wyatt and Terry Funk during the show. He set up a video package on Wyatt… The crowd chanted “Thank you, Bray.” The Wyatt Family theme song played while a spotlight shone on Wyatt’s rocking chair… [C]