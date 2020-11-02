11/02 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Jeff Hardy vs. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole Match, Raw Tag Champs Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,432)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired November 2, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of last week’s show… The Raw opening video aired… The broadcast team was Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe…

WWE Champion Randy Orton made his entrance. Phillips said the Apex Predator had become the hunted. The announcers spoke until Orton’s music finally stopped playing and he started his promo six minutes after the top of the hour.

Orton spoke about becoming champion eight days earlier. He said he proved that he is the best. Orton said he’s better than Edge, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Drew McIntyre. He said he proved he’s better than everyone backstage.

Orton said the wrestlers in the back claim he’s been handed everything, but the reason he’s in this position is because he is the best. He said he is no longer the legend killer, he is simply a legend.

Orton said the title comes with great responsibility and a bullseye on his back. Orton dared anyone in the back to try to take the title from him. He said he didn’t care if it was McIntyre, Roman Reigns, or The Fiend. “Come and get it,” Orton said.

Alexa Bliss made her entrance. Bliss entered the ring and stood in the middle of it with a smile on her face while Orton walked a circle around her. “Where is he?” Orton asked. Bliss showed off gloves that read “play” on one and “pain” on the other. She kept the “pain” glove up and said, “He could be here.”

The lighting changed to Fiend’s red, but he didn’t come out. Orton walked around the ring waiting for The Fiend. Bliss disappeared and Orton turned and walked into a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre, who dared him to give him a rematch. McIntyre said he would make Orton’s life a living hell.

After McIntyre left the ring, The Miz and John Morrison rushed from the opposite side and called for a referee. A ref entered the ring and the ring announcer started to announce that Miz was cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, but McIntyre returned to the ring and roughed up Miz and Morrison. McIntyre looked down at the duo and said only he would take the title from Orton, who started to recover while McIntyre headed to the back… [C]

Powell’s POV: A decent opening segment. The MITB tease was solid even if there was no reason to think Miz would cash in successfully. It’s encouraging that McIntyre has been prominently featured in the opening segment on both Raw episodes that have been held since he dropped the title to Orton.

Charly Caruso interviewed The Miz and John Morrison backstage. Miz vented about how close he was to cashing in his MITB contract and complained about McIntyre stopping him. Morrison announced that they challenged McIntyre to a handicap match…

Powell’s POV: I was hoping that creative was going to book Miz and Morrison more seriously once Miz took the MITB contract, but the handicap match combined with Morrison clowning around during this segment suggests they are playing the same mid-card roles.

Elias sat in the ring and played his guitar. He said there’s a time in every man’s life when he has to admit the truth to himself. Elias said Jeff Hardy did that when he realized that Elias’s career surpassed his, which led to Hardy hitting him with a guitar. Elias boasted about his album going to number one on the (soundtrack) charts. Elias spoke about the guitar on a pole match and said smashing the guitar over Hardy’s back might be his greatest hit ever. Elias started to play his song “Amen” but he was interrupted by Hardy’s entrance theme…

1. Jeff Hardy vs. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole Match. Hardy made a quick play for the guitar, but Elias stopped him. Rinse and repeat only only with Elias going for the guitar. They fought to ringside and Hardy got the better of the exchange. Hardy made another play for the guitar, but Elias threw the stool from his in-ring performance at him.

Hardy hit a late Twist of Fate and then went for the guitar. Elias tried to stop him, but Hardy kicked him away and grabbed the guitar. Hardy leapt fro the top rope and slammed the guitar over Elias’s back and then pinned him…

Jeff Hardy defeated Elias in 8:20 in a Guitar on a Pole Match.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were shown warming up for their match, which Phillips said was coming up after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Hardy vs. Elias feud feels flat, so hopefully this was the blowoff.

2. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Just as the match was about to start, Lana made her entrance while Phillips noted that she was on Team Raw at Survivor Series with the four women in the match. Lana stood at ringside as the match started.

Baszler tagged in and then jawed at Lana while questioning why she was out there. Brooke went on the offensive and bulldogged Baszler for a near fall. Baszler was shot toward the ropes. She slipped under the bottom rope and grabbed Lana, but Brooke caught her with a kick.

Back inside the ring, Baszler put Brooke in her finisher, but Lana provided a distraction. A short time later, Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch and got the win…

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in 3:35 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Phillips said it was a title match even though it was advertised as being a non-title match. Lana wasn’t put through a table, but the night is young.

Randy Orton was interviewed by Charly Caruso backstage. Orton said he finds it amusing for people to forget how easy it can be for the hunters to become the hunted. Orton said McIntyre would get a reminder of that in the form of an RKO… [C]

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth made his entrance with a water bottle in hand. Sarah Schreiber was waiting in the ring for him and questioned why he would accept a match with U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley. Truth said he came out to meet his favorite water boy Bobby Boucher. She informed him that Lashley was actually his opponent. Lashley made his entrance…

Powell’s POV: You can do it!

3. U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match. Truth said nobody needed to get hurt, so he laid down for Lashley, who refused to pin him. Lashley tried to pick up Truth, who kicked him and got in a little offense. Lashley came back with a spear and won with the Hurt Lock, which Phillips called the Full Nelson this week.

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in 0:55 in a non-title match.

After the match, Drew Gulak ran out and covered Truth, but Lashley pulled him off and put him in the Hurt Lock, which Phillips called the Hurt Lock this time. Lashley released the hold and put Gulak on top of Truth. The referee counted the pin, meaning Drew Gulak won the WWE 24/7 Championship…

Powell’s POV: You’ll never forget where you were when Drew Gulak won the WWE 24/7 Championship. Or something. Yawn.

Backstage, Lince Dorado informed Gran Metalik that Gulak won the 24/7 Title. They were going to go after Gulak, but they ran into AJ Styles’ giant associate and stopped in their tracks. Styles showed up and asked if they had a problem. The Lucha House Party duo backed down… [C]

Sarah Schreiber tried to talk with Nia Jax about Lana, but Jax barked not to say Lana’s name in her presence. Jax complained about Lana being on Team Raw. Jax said she would end Lana’s career…

Powell’s POV: End her career? My lord, they are going to book her as a pro wrestler who is more concerned with being a gamer.

[Hour Two] AJ Styles and the big man headed to the ring for a promo. The big man stood on the apron while Styles delivered a promo about the Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown match at Survivor Series.

Styles cut a promo about being the captain of Team Raw. Styles introduced his teammates Sheamus and Keith Lee while Saxton said Styles had not been officially named the captain of the team. Lee said he and Sheamus never agreed to call him captain. He added that if Styles thinks his sizable friend is enough then he should reconsider. Sheamus agreed with Lee and said he would never take order from Styles regardless of the big man.

Braun Strowman made his entrance with a mic in hand. Strowman said Team Raw needed “these hands” and said Raw had him on the team. Lee said he, Styles, and Sheamus had to qualify for the team, so Strowman had to do the same. Strowman boasted about his Survivor Series accomplishments and claimed he beat Lee clean in a match on Raw. Strowman claimed he should be the team captain.

Adam Pearce walked out and said he would love to have Strowman on Team Raw, but he was having a tough time finding someone to face him. Lee interrupted and took issue with Strowman claiming that he beat him clean. Sheamus said he’s a senior member of the roster and Lee should stand behind him. Sheamus was willing to face Strowman.

Styles pitched the idea of a Triple Threat match with Strowman vs. Lee vs. Sheamus. Styles said Strowman would be on Team Raw if he won the match. Pearce asked if there were any objections. “They don’t pay me to talk,” Strowman said. Pearce said the match was official. Phillips said the match was coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: The only thing more tiresome than the meaningless battle for brand supremacy is the annual bickering over who is the captain of the Survivor Series teams.

4. Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat. AJ Styles sat in on commentary while the big man stood behind him. Lee performed a scary flip dive. He grazed the ropes and then the apron, but his fall was broken by both opponents. Strowman took out Lee and Sheamus with a running shoulder block.

Strowman cleared the broadcast table and wanted to chokeslam both men through it, but they fought him off and ran him into the ring steps. Sheamus and Lee took a piece of the ring steps and rammed them into Strowman. Sheamus shoved Lee into the ring post.

Sheamus put Lee in a sleeper at ringside. Strowman recovered and then charged both men, causing all three to crash through the ringside barricade. [C] Lee and Sheamus fought in the ring coming out of the break. Strowman returned with another shoulder block and a clothesline on his opponents.

Sheamus avoided a charging Strowman in the corner, then performed White Noise on him for a two count. Sheamus went up top, but Lee grabbed him by the throat. Sheamus fought off Lee, but Strowman recovered and ended up superplexing Sheamus with Lee underneath for a Tower of Doom spot.

Later, Lee performed a running cross body block on Strowman for a two count. Sheamus returned and was suplexed by Lee. Sheamus came right back with a big knee to Lee’s head, which led to a two count.

Sheamus set up for his finisher, but Strowman returned to the apron and pulled Sheamus to ringside. Strowman returned to the ring and was clotheslined by Lee, who then got a two count. Lee set up for a powerbomb, but Sheamus returned and gave him a Brogue Kick. Strowman performed a running powerslam on Sheamus and pinned him.

Braun Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match to qualify for Team Raw at Survivor Series.

After the match, Styles entered the ring and applauded all of his teammates. Styles asked them to shake it out since they were going to be on the same team. Strowman told Lee that they don’t like each other, but they needed to put their differences aside.

Lee and Strowman shook hands. Strowman and Sheamus bickered. Strowman offered his hand, but Sheamus slapped it aside, then hugged Strowman. Sheamus followed that up with a Brogue Kick once Strowman’s guard was down. Lee knocked Sheamus to ringside, then Lee knocked Styles to ringside and celebrated…

Powell’s POV: This was the highlight of the night so far. Granted, that’s not saying much, but this was a fun Triple Threat match even if the outcome felt rather predictable. Everyone involved worked hard and put together an entertaining match. I liked the post match angle when it looked like everyone might be on the same page. I was actually up for the idea of seeing a united team of badasses face another united team of badasses, but instead we’re going to get more bickering.

Angel Garza spoke into the camera to that “special someone out there in the WWE Universe.” He said they might be far apart, but what they feel is real. “This one goes to you,” Garza said before holding up a rose in front of the camera…

Huskus and Ramblin’ Rabbit were shown in front of a swear jar while Phillips hyped the Firefly Funhouse. The rabbit put a $5 bill inside the jar… [C]

The broadcast team narrated highlights of Undertaker’s Halloween Eve appearance on The Tonight Show. They followed up by recapping the opening segment…

Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Charly Caruso on the backstage ring set. He spoke about doing whatever it takes to get his rematch with Orton and said he would do it with a smile on his face. McIntyre also noted that he accepted the handicap match challenge…

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss hosted the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt said they would talk about the three most important letters in sports entertainment. Huskus wondered if it was PIG. The letters were actually RKO. Abby chimed in and said Orton could go F himself. Bliss said there was no foul language in the Funhouse. Abby said Bliss could go F herself too.

Wyatt recalled Orton burning down his shed (highlights were shown). Wyatt said “he” never forgets. Bliss she wanted to show of a trick. Wyatt put his “heal” glove over her head. The next shot showed Bliss sticking her tongue out and it grew. “Oh, shit,” Wyatt said (he was censored)… [C]

Phillips hyped the WWE content available on the Peacock streaming service…

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler made their entrance for Jax’s match against Lana. A pre-tape with Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce laughing about how the broadcast table wouldn’t survive the match. Baszler was shown clearing the table. Lana made her entrance. A pre-taped Lana promo aired. She said she would turn the tables on Jax…

5. Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler) vs. Lana. The broadcast team noted that Jax had put Lana through the broadcast table six times on previous shows. Jax dominated the match until Lana caught her with a few kicks to the head. Jax knocked Lana down and could have pinned her, but she picked her up to deliver more punishment.

Phillips could be seen looking at something behind him briefly while the match continued. Jax bodyslammed Lana and told her to quit. Lana pulled herself up. Jax gave her a Samoan Drop and then pinned her.

Nia Jax beat Lana in 3:10.

After the match, Jax and Baszler teased leaving, then went back to the ring. Baszler tossed Lana to ringside. Lana tried to fight Jax, who tossed her into the barricade and then gave her another Samoan Drop through the broadcast table…

Powell’s POV: And that’s lucky number seven. We’ll never know for sure, but suspect that live crowds would be cheering the weekly Lana table spot rather than feeling sympathy for her. Fans love table spots and it’s not like Lana has been cast as a sympathetic character before now.

R-Truth was walking backstage wearing a ncek brace. He stumbled upon The Hurt Business, then opted to go the other way. MVP said they signed his water bottle for him, then they all had a laugh. Phillips hyped a VIP Lounge for after the break… [C]



