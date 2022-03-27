Kurt Angle explains why he didn’t pin Brock Lesnar after the botched shooting star press at WrestleMania 19, comments on Lesnar headlining WrestleMania 19 years later, Ronda Rousey’s relationship with WWE fans

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports interview with Kurt Angle

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Kurt Angle responds to Brock Lesnar suggesting that Angle should have pinned him after shooting star press botch at WrestleMania 19: “The whole reason why I helped Brock up and tried to assist him to win the match is that my neck was broken and I couldn’t carry the title any longer. I was going to have surgery the next day. So I was in a position where Brock might have broken his neck, he got knocked out, I didn’t know what to do because I couldn’t hold the title another night. I had to basically wake him up and get him moving and see if he was OK and make sure that he could complete the move. It was very stressful. Those 15 seconds were one of the most stressful situations that I’ve ever been in. But Brock being the beast that he is followed through, hit the F-5 and he won the world championship.”

Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar still headlining WrestleManias 19 years later: “It’s been pretty amazing. What Brock Lesnar has been able to do — not just in pro-wrestling or amateur wrestling, but MMA as well — Brock is a monster. The guy is so talented. Anything he touches turns to gold. The guy has all the ability in the world. To know that he is still main eventing WrestleMania 19 years later is pretty damn impressive.”

Kurt Angle on Ronda Rousey’s relationship with fans: “I think that Ronda didn’t understand the business quite totally. The fans are going to react the way they want to react. There is really nothing you can do about it. You can navigate it to a certain extent, but you’re not going to know exactly what kind of responses you’re going to get. When you do, you have to accept those responses. I saw Ronda win the Rumble. She’s going to be main eventing WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. She’s back on it. It’s pretty impressive considering she just had a baby a few months ago. The girl is a monster. She’s a thoroughbred. There’s only one Ronda Rousey and that’s for sure.”