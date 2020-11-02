AEW expected to announce first video game next week

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling has launched @AEWGames via Twitter. The page is teasing an announcement for Tuesday, November 10 at 5CT/6ET.

Powell’s POV: This is cool news for pro wrestling fans who are gamers. The latest WWE 2K game was panned by many critics, so hopefully the AEW game provides an alternative and pushes 2K to improve their product.