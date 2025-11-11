WWE reveals the top ten merchandise sellers of 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are listed (in alphabetical order) as the top ten merchandise sellers by Shop.WWE.com.

-Alexa Bliss

-AJ Lee

-CM Punk

-Cody Rhodes

-Jacob Fatu

-Jey Uso

-John Cena

-Penta

-Rhea Ripley

-Roman Reigns

Powell’s POV: It’s impressive that AJ Lee returned to the company on September 5, yet still managed to finish in the top ten. Six of the top merch movers on this year’s list also made the 2024 list. Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Damian Priest made the 2024 list but did not crack the 2025 list. Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, Jacob Fatu, and Penta made the 2025 list after not appearing on last year’s list.

