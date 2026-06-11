What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Did the No. 1 contenders’ matches boost the numbers against Game Four of the NHL Stanley Cup Final?

June 11, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 548,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 556,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.07 rating. Game Four of the NHL Stanley Cup Final delivered 5.345 million viewers for ESPN. One year earlier, the June 10, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 726,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.