NXT PLEs moving to The CW Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that NXT premium live events will air on The CW.

BURBANK, CA (April 28, 2026) – The CW Network and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced all NXT Premium Live Events (PLEs) will now air exclusively on The CW. Beginning with The Great American Bash later this summer, The CW will broadcast 20 PLEs in their entirety live on both coasts over the next several years, including Stand and Deliver, Deadline, and Vengeance Day. With the addition of NXT PLEs to The CW’s lineup, the network is now the exclusive home for all NXT programming – which showcases WWE’s hottest up-and-coming Superstars – also airing weekly live NXT installments every Tuesday night. WWE will continue to produce all PLEs.

“WWE NXT has energized our Tuesday nights by consistently delivering a loyal and passionate fanbase to The CW every week,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “Adding WWE NXT Premium Live Events to our schedule is a natural fit, providing one broadcast destination for audiences to watch all their favorite Superstars, storylines and championship matches.”

The CW entered a five-year deal with WWE in October 2024 to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in the show’s history. Its broadcast television debut delivered the largest audience for the program since October 2023 and was The CW’s #1 telecast of the year among adults 25-54 and 18-49. As the exclusive home of NXT, The CW airs 52 live weekly events throughout the season every Tuesday night from 8:00-10:00pm ET/PT . NXT programming features a stacked roster of up-and-coming talent including NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice.

“The CW has played an integral role in raising the profile of our up-and-coming Superstars, and we are excited to bring NXT Premium Live Events to broadcast television for the first time ever,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Several WrestleMania® 42 participants were developed under the NXT banner, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. Led by Michaels, NXT on The CW has showcased the rise of several ascending WWE Superstars, including Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Je’Von Evans, and Sol Ruca.

Powell’s POV: The good news for fans is that NXT PLEs will air free on The CW. It was asking a lot of fans to have the ESPN Unlimited and Peacock apps to see WWE and NXT premium live events. It remains to be seen whether NXT PLEs can run beyond the two-hour window that CW has for its weekly prime time shows.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)