TNA releases Steve Maclin and Myla Grace

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Sunday to announce the contractual releases of Steve Maclin and Myla Grace.

TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Myla Grace & Steve Maclin, effective immediately. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Powell’s POV: The 39-year-old Maclin (Stephen Kupryk) worked as Steve Cutler in WWE. He signed with TNA in 2021 and did a great job of reinventing himself. Maclin had a 54-day reign as TNA World Champion. Maclin was legitimately concussed by a superkick, which led to a ref stoppage just two minutes into a TNA World Championship match with Mike Santana at TNA Sacrifice on March 27. They ran the match back on May 15, when Santana beat Maclin clean to retain the TNA World Championship.

Maclin and his wife, Deonna Purrazzo, promoted their first Battle For The Brave Wrestling event on Saturday in Rahway, New Jersey. The show featured TNA, AEW, and independent talent and benefitted the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The event streamed live on YouTube (also available below).

Grace, 33, made her TNA debut in June 2025 and worked her last match with the company on March 28. Fightful.com reported last week that Grace asked for and received her contractual release. She worked the recent World Series Wrestling shows in Australia. She beat Ash by Elegance to win the WSW Women’s Championship and then lost it back to Ash the following day. She also worked OTT and RevPro shows in late May, according to Cagematch.net.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)