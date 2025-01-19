TNA Genesis lineup (live coverage tonight): Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship headlines tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship

-Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Title

-Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

-Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana in an I Quit match

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin and Eric Young

-(Pre-Show) Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater

Powell’s POV: The pre-show starts at 6CT/7ET. Join me for my live review starting with the first pre-show match or as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on pay-per-view television and TrillerTV.com for $39.99. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).