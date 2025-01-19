What's happening...

GCW “The People vs. GCW” lineup: The card for tonight’s Hammerstein Ballroom event

January 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the GCW “The People vs. GCW” event that will be held tonight in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

-Mance Warner defends the GCW Championship

-Effy vs. Allie Katch for a shot at the GCW Championship later in the night

-“Violence Is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku vs. “Gahbage Daddies” Alec Price and Cole Radrick for the GCW Tag Team Titles

-Maki Itoh vs. Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker vs. Rina Yamishita in a DLC match for GCW Extreme Title and the vacant GCW Ultraviolent Title

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

-Josh Barnett vs. Tom Pestock (f/k/a Baron Corbin) in a Bloodsport match

-Matt Cardona faces a mystery opponent

-Little Guido, Super Crazy, and Tajiri vs. Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Arez

-Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

-Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar

-Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason in a cage match

-Homicide, Amazing Red, and Grim Reefer vs. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton, and Tony Deppen

Powell’s POV: GCW is holding a 30-minute pre-show that will be available via Triller and the GCW YouTube Page at 5:30CT/6:30ET. The main card streams at 6CT/7ET and is available as part of a TrillerTV+ subscription. Triller also offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

