Steve “Mongo” McMichael enters hospice care

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former pro wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael has entered hospice care. WGN News reports that McMichael is being removed from a ventilator in the ICU and transferred to a hospice care facility. McMichael was diagnosed with ALS (a/k/a Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2021. Read the full story at WGNTV.com.

Powell’s POV: The Chicago Bears legend was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year. He started in WCW as a color commentator and then joined the Four Horsemen as a wrestler. McMichael has fought a brave battle with ALS. Here’s wishing him and his family the very best.