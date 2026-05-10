WWE LFG, Biography: WWE Legends, and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Biography: WWE Legends “The Legion of Doom” airs tonight on A&E starting at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. The preview for tonight’s episode reads: “LFG veteran Anthony Luke is back, but with a new name and new attitude. Will he thrive under his latest persona, or fall short of expectations? He battles newcomer Tate Wilder, who brings his extreme attitude and style to LFG.”

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first episode focuses on WCW Nitro, and the second episode spotlights WWE Backlash.

Powell’s POV: If you missed the two-part Von Erichs’ documentary, it will be replayed today starting at 1CT/2ET, with the second part airing at 3CT/4ET. Next week’s “Biography: WWE Legends” is on The Four Horsemen.