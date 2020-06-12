What's happening...

WWE 205 Live preview: Six-man tag, regular tag match announced

June 12, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Isaiah Scott, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch vs. Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, and Tehuti Miles.

-“Ever-Rise” Chase Parker and Matt Martel vs. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with the return of his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.


