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“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams on working with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, AMC providing TNA with more exposure, the TNA partnership with NXT

May 13, 2026

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell
Available at PWMania.com

On the WWE NXT–TNA partnership:

Travis Williams: “It’s a super exciting time… The fact that this is happening every week, that NXT and TNA are sharing locker rooms, is extremely exciting. That’s a goal of ours as well… go show those NXT Tag Team Champions what’s up.”

On working with The Hardy Boyz:

Travis Williams: “It was a dream come true, I would say, but also it was just a great learning experience. They raised our hands at the end, which was surreal. But our goal is to earn the respect of all the people we respect… I hope we get many more opportunities, maybe in a ladder match, down the road as well.”

Judas Icarus: “All I wanted to do was just scream and not be a wrestler anymore… It’s hard to put into words exactly what it meant for us.”

On TNA’s exposure on AMC:

Travis Williams: “It’s just so available now, which is exciting… I’ve had friends and family tell me they just turned the television on, and there I was. That’s super exciting… It’s motivating. Is the pressure high? Sure. But that’s where we succeed, under pressure.”

Judas Icarus: “AMC is a really big platform… Accessibility is number one.”

Other topics include dream opponents, including the Motor City Machine Guns, and their ambitions within TNA’s tag division.

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