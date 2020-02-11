Dot Net’s Anniversary, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, Ken Shamrock, Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net launched on February 11, 2008. I remain grateful to everyone who supports the website, including our awesome Dot Net Members as well as all the readers and listeners to our various free content. I can’t say thank you enough to our staff members Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, John Moore, Haydn Gleed, Anish V, Nick Perkins, and Jeff Lutz, as well as our various contributors such as Darren Gutteridge and Briar Starr. I continue to be thankful for our former staffers and truly appreciate their contributions. Thank you to those who handle the technical side (including our beloved server hamster). Last but certainly not least, thanks to my longtime partner Christina for tolerating the increasingly long hours that this job requires and for putting up with me for 22 years as of Friday. I’ve met a lot of great people and made some true friends via my work on this website. So as much as I may grumble when I’m feeling overworked, I love what I do and feel truly blessed to be doing it.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the second match of the best of five series between Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards (Elgin leads 1-0). John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The latest NWA Powerrr episode streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The show includes Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer. My review should be available shortly after the show streams or tomorrow morning.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. The Dark Order.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. CM Punk is advertised as returning as an analyst, and Charlotte Flair is the advertised guest.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an F for the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote. D finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 52 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an A grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Shamrock is 56.

-Shawn Hernandez is 47.



