WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Clash in Italy go-home show perform on same-day delay?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.096 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com., who cited ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.258 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.29 rating. Smackdown was taped earlier in the day in Barcelona, Spain. The show ran against the deciding game of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Even so, it looks like the show airing on delay hurt the numbers more than airing during Memorial Day weekend the previous week. One year earlier, the May 30, 2025, Smackdown averaged 1.383 million viewers and a 0.34 rating for USA Network.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)