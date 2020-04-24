WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the beginning of Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration and three Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review either later tonight or on Saturday morning this week. I will get back to same night audio next week if there is a delay this week.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was originally scheduled to be held in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. The event has been pushed back to Monday, September 7 for a Raw show.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is June 12 in Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center for a Smackdown event. With states extending stay at home orders, there’s no telling whether they or anyone else will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite listed with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled live events through May 4. The next listed date is the Best of the Super Juniors that is scheduled to be held May 12-14 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall.

-Impact Wrestling cancelled its April events. The company is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of May. The next listed dates are June 5-6 in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

-MLW’s next listed date is Intimidation Games on June 12 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. MLW postponed its May 2 event in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Center. The new date is scheduled for October 3.

-The NWA has no new dates announced as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Yuji Nagata is 52.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.



