AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Saturday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, and Brian Cage vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohoro Ishii
-Roderick Strong vs. Fuego Del Sol
-Mina Shirakawa vs. Robyn Renegade
-The Iron Savages vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bisoph Kaun
-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy has the night off, so my review will be available after the show airs.
