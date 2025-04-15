Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 70-72 results: Vetter’s review of The New Guys vs. The Revolution for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles, Laynie Luck vs. Heather Reckless for the Glory Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 70-72)

Taped February 16, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered March 20, 2025, April 6, 2025, and April 13, 2025, via YouTube.com

Over its run, “Ascend” has routinely been 45 minutes with two or three matches. However, these latest episodes have just one or two matches from their most recent taping. So, here is a review of the four matches from those three episodes, and each episode is roughly 20 to 30 minutes long.

This is one of the larger venues they use, and the crowd was maybe 200-250. The lighting was good.

Episode 70

* The episode opened with clips of Mike Outlaw beating Rahim De La Suede. We went backstage, where Rahim was fuming about his loss, saying it is only because of the interference of Cinko. He wants Mike one-on-one!

Laynie Luck vs. Heather Reckless for the Glory Pro Women’s Title. Both women are based in the Chicago area and I presume are familiar foes. It is worth reiterating that Heather is only about 4’10” so Laynie towers over her. Laynie is a babyface here, and Heather attacked her from behind as Laynie was posing in the corner. They immediately brawled to the floor. In the ring, we got a bell to officially begin at 00:51. Laynie hit a backbreaker over her knee. She hit a doublestomp to the chest, and Heather went to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Heather stomped on Laynie and targeted her left knee.

Laynie tied her in an STF at 4:30, but Heather reached the ropes. Heather kept twisting the left knee. They got up and Heather hit some chops, so Laynie fired back with her own chops. Heather nailed a chop block to the knee at 7:00. Heather tried a top-rope huracanrana, but Laynie turned it into a powerbomb, and Heather landed hard, and they were both down. Heather hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 9:00. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Laynie hit a second-rope flying bulldog for the pin. Decent match.

Laynie Luck defeated Heather Reckless to retain the Glory Pro Women’s Title at 11:08/official time of 10:17.

* Maggie Lee jumped in the ring, attacked Laynie, and stomped on her knee! Shazza McKenzie hit the ring and chased off Maggie.

Episode 71

This episode has two matches, clocking in at 28 minutes. I didn’t expect this opener!

1. “The Deliverer” Moses vs. Dante Pharaoh. My first time seeing Dante; he’s Black with blond dreadlocks that reach his shoulders, and he has a pharaoh’s necklace. Moses attacked from behind to open and stomped on the kid. Dante hit some armdrags and a dropkick, then a standing neckbreaker. Moses dropped him snake-eyes on the top turnbuckle and took over. They traded rollups. Dante hit some clotheslines at 5:30, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Moses hit a top-rope flying bulldog for the pin. Solid; Dante looked good in his debut here.

Moses defeated Dante Pharaoh at 7:17.

* Footage aired of a recent match between Dak Draper and Kody Lane.

2. Bruss Hamilton vs. Dan the Dad. Bruss has a wide, broad body; I’ve noted he’s like Otis but taller. It’s Bruss’s Glory Pro debut, and a commentator joked that Bruss looks like he’s right out of an episode of “Game of Thrones.” Bruss grabbed him and hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Dan hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Bruss hit a scoop bodyslam. They fought to the floor, and Bruss shoved Dan into the guardrails. Back in the ring, Bruss hip-tossed him all the way across the ring at 2:30.

Dan put on his glasses and hit some jab punches to the jaw. Dan dove through the ropes onto Bruss. Dan went for a second one; they didn’t time it well as Dan paused as it was clear Bruss was supposed to strike him in the ropes. Just a bit awkward but they kept going, and the crowd was forgiving. In the ring, Dan tried some clotheslines. Bruss hit a German Suplex at 6:00, and he barked at the fans. Bruss hit a running shoulder block in the corner. Dan took off his belt and he swatted Bruss with it, then powerbombed Bruss out of the corner. Dan hit a wind-up punch and got the pin. A crowd-pleasing match.

Dan the Dad defeated Bruss Hamilton at 7:44.

Episode 72

* The show opened with footage of Laynie Luck beating Heather Reckless at episode 70. Backstage, Laynie walked up to Shazza McKenzie and was surprised that Shazza helped her out. Shazza talked about an upcoming women’s tag tournament, and said they should team up!

“The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche vs. “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. My first time seeing Quest and Lopes. Parker is smaller and looks like Davey Bang did two years ago. Lopes is thicker with shorter hair. Bosche and Quest opened with friendly reversals on the mat; they both seem to be babyface teams. Quest hit a dropkick for a nearfall. The Revolution hit a team dropkick on Stanley. Quest hit a dive to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Stanley hit a sliding clothesline, and the champs began working over Quest.

Stanley hit a fallaway slam with Bosche making a cover for a nearfall at 4:00. Stanley hit a backbreaker over his knee. Lopes got a hot tag at 6:00. Bosche hit a top-rope frog splash on Lopes. TNG hit a team DVD move. Lopes hit a back suplex on Stanley for a nearfall at 8:00. Lopes and Stanley traded some forearm strikes, and Lopez hit a German Suplex. Quest hit a Pele Kick on Bosche, then a Poison Rana. Stanley cut Quest in half with a spear! TNG hit a team powerbomb-and-neckbreaker move and pinned Lopes. A fun match but a bit awkward; you could see TNG are still quite green here. I don’t think they are ready to lead a newer, younger team through a match.

Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley defeated Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 9:58.

Final Thoughts: Nice to see some debuts here. I’ve seen Bruss several times in the Chicago indy scene, and he’s so big and muscular, he just stands out. Likewise, my first time seeing three other guys over these four matches. And I’m intrigued to hear we have a women’s tag tournament coming! Again, each of these episodes is available on YouTube.