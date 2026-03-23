Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 104-105 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Joey Janela for the Crown of Glory Title, Rahim de la Suede vs. Mike Outlaw in a street fight

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 104-105)

Taped February 22, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered March 15 and March 22, 2026 via YouTube.com

The venue is a two-level room with a high ceiling, and the crowd was maybe 300. Lighting is pretty good.

Episode 104

* Over the past two weeks, Dan the Dad and Ethan Price decided they wanted to be “gimmick wrestlers.” They settled on becoming construction workers! They opened the show and came out to “Everybody’s Working (For the Weekend)” by .38 Special. Of course, they wore construction hats and bright yellow vests. Their ring gear was blue jeans and white T-shirts.

1. “Working Man” Dan the Dad and Ethan Price vs. Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal. Devin is older and looks more like Chris Hero; the younger Steven is heavier, and he isn’t quite ‘there’ in the ring yet. Steven and “the big, strong boy” Price opened with basic offense. Dan entered at 2:00 and hit a snap suplex on Devin for a nearfall. Dan slammed Ethan onto Devin, then Ethan slammed Dan onto Devin. Devin hit a back suplex on Ethan.

The brothers worked over Price and kept him grounded. Dan finally got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit blows on each of the brothers. Dan hit a top-rope cannonball onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Dan and Ethan hit stereo Polish Hammers to drop Steven at 8:30. Price hit a German Suplex on Steven, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin.

Dan the Dad and Ethan Price defeated Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal at 9:08.

* The construction workers celebrated in the ring, but then Dan hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Price! The crowd was shocked and aghast. The crowd immediately chanted, “Not my dad!” Dan got on the mic and said he needs to “get back to work.”

* Footage aired of a match from earlier in the taping when Maggie Lee won the Glory Pro Women’s Title in a tag match… by beating Shazza McKenzie, NOT beating the champ Laynie Luck! Got that? Backstage, Shazza profusely apologized to Laynie.

2. Kody Lane vs. Joey Janela for the Crown of Glory Title. The crowd chanted “Jersey sucks!” at Janela. We got a clean lockup and a feeling-out process. I don’t recall seeing Janela compete in this promotion before (but he really has been everywhere, so he probably has!) He knocked Lane down with a shoulder tackle, celebrated, and got booed. Right on cue, the commentators said it’s been “four or five years” since Joey was last here. Janela tied up the left arm. Good reversals with neither man really landing a big move. Kody hit a senton at 3:30.

Janela hit a snap Dragon Suplex, then another one. “Such a scary move — I wince every time I see it,” a commentator said. Joey hit a third one and got a nearfall at 6:00. They began trading chops, and Joey hit a diving uppercut at 7:30. Kody hit a Mafia Kick and a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Joey hit a top-rope superplex, and they were both down. This has been really sharp. Kody hit a kick to the face; Joey hit a discus forearm; Kody hit a Lionsault Press; Joey hit a vicious Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 13:00. Nice sequence!

Kody hit a suplex, but Joey popped back up. Kody hit another senton at 14:30. Kody hit his Lionsault for a nearfall. Joey nailed a superkick for a nearfall, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded more chops. Lane put him in a full nelson, spun him, and released him. Joey hit a DVD on the ring apron, with Kody falling to the floor at 18:00. Joey hit a suplex on the wood floor! In the ring, Joey hit a top-rope double stomp to the gut for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Kody hit a double stomp to the back, then a top-rope senton as Janela was on the top rope! Kody nailed a Jay Driller for the pin! A really sharp match.

Kody Lane defeated Joey Janela to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 21:00 even.

Episode 105

1. Phil Shark vs. Dante Pharaoh vs. Quest Parker vs. Moses in a four-way. All four have competed here before. Phil wears a shark mascot head — he has shown to be too good a wrestler for such a dumb gimmick. Moses got on the mic and jawed with everyone. Moses and Shark tied up early on. Phil and Quest hit stereo superkicks on Dante, then those two fought as the heels were on the floor. Moses flipped Quest from the corner to the floor at 2:30, with Parker’s foot crashing against the guardrail. Moses ripped off Shark’s stupid shark mask and threw it to the floor, and was booed.

The heels of Moses and Dante stomped on Shark, as Quest was still on the floor. Moses hit a gutwrench suplex on Shark at 4:30. Moses and Dante began fighting, with Dante hitting a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Those two traded chops. Quest finally got back up and hit a top-rope double dropkick on the heels. Shark hit a running Shooting Star Press from the apron to the floor on the heels. Quest hit a flip dive to the floor onto Shark, earning a “Holy shit!’ chant.

In the rink, Shark hit a suplex on Parker for a nearfall. Phil got his ‘shark head’ back on, and he bit Moses’ fingers. Moses hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Dante hit a suplex on Moses. Quest hit a corner fadeaway stunner, but Shark hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Quest for a nearfall at 9:00. Moses hit a top-rope flying bulldog on Quest for the pin. That was a high-energy four-way,

Moses defeated Phil Shark, Dante Pharaoh, and Quest Parker in a four-way at 9:37.

* Moses hit several post-match suplexes on Quest, until Quest’s teammate, Lopes, made the save.

2. Rahim de la Suede vs. Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko) in a street fight. The thin, slender Rahim has become a top babyface here. Outlaw recently returned from a leg injury, and he’s an entertaining heel. Mike came out first; Rahim charged into the ring, and they immediately traded punches and chops. They went to the floor and brawled at ringside. Outlaw got a chair and struck Rahim in the back at 2:30. They fought their way up and onto the entrance stage. Rahim hit a suplex for a hard landing and a nearfall at 4:30. Outlaw bodyslammed him onto the stairs to the ringside area! Ouch!

Outlaw pulled Rahim into the ring and got a nearfall. The commentators said the match does not have to end in the ring. Outlaw hit a brainbuster into the corner for a nearfall at 7:30. Outlaw got what appeared to be a railroad spike, and he swung it, but Rahim blocked him. Rahim hit some chairshots to the back and jabbed the chair into Mike’s ribs. Rahim hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall at 10:00, but Cinko jumped in and attacked Rahim.

They continued to brawl. Rahim threw Cinko off the apron and through a table at ringside at 13:30. Rahim again hit more chair jabs to the ribs. Rahim went for a moonsault, but Mike struck him with a chair. Mike got his cane and struck Rahim in the jaw with it, but he only got a nearfall. Mike set up for a con-chair-toe at 16:00, but Rahim moved. Rahim tried to use the railroad spike, but Outlaw blocked it. Rahim hit chairshots on Outlaw’s surgically-repaired knees and got a nearfall! Outlaw threw a chair at Rahim’s head (I just hate that!). Mike dumped some thumbtacks in the middle of the ring. However, Rahim powerbombed Outlaw onto the thumbtacks, then a second-rope double stomp to the head for the pin. Good brawl.

Rahim de la Suede defeated Mike Outlaw in a street fight at 18:35.

Final Thoughts: Two very good episodes. The tag match to open episode 104 was a pretty standard match, but absolutely NO ONE saw Dan the Dad turning on Ethan Price! So, that was pretty surprising. Janela-Kody was a really strong match. Lane doesn’t get the attention that the stars from the East Coast get, but he’s a top-tier indy worker. The four-way to open episode 105 was all action.

I’m not a fan of hardcore wrestling, so this street fight worked for me — good brawling with some chairs, but only one thrown chair (and it was a pretty weak throw). Point being, no vicious blows to the head, no blood, no light tubes or glass panes or pizza cutters or gusset plates or weedwhackers. This fight worked for me. I think this concludes all the matches from this taping.

Hopefully, we have a new episode next week, but it’s not uncommon for there to be a break for a week or two in between tapings.