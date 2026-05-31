Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (5/30): Vetter’s review of Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask match

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 20)

Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey

Streamed live May 30, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, and JBL provided commentary. During the first match, Graves said it’s a sellout with more than 12,000 people in attendance.

1. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Title. Rey wore gold, and Laredo wore white. Rey charged at the bell. Laredo hit a standing powerbomb and a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Laredo hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 1:30. He applied a Texas Cloverleaf in the center of the ring, but Rey reached the ropes. Laredo stomped on him and got boos. Laredo Kid tied him in a Sharpshooter in the ropes, letting go before the DQ at 4:00. He hit a stomp to the back of the head for a believable nearfall. Corey said we were seeing “more malice” from Laredo Kid tonight.

Rey hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor at 5:30, then another one in the ring for a nearfall. He switched to a cross-armbreaker, but Laredo Kid got his feet on the ropes. They got up and traded overhand chops. Laredo went for a DDT, but Fenix popped to his feet and hit a Spider Kick out of the corner. Laredo countered with a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:30. Rey blocked a low-blow uppercut! Fenix nailed a kip-up stunner for a nearfall, and they were both down. Rey set up for the Mexican Musclebuster, but Laredo got an inside cradle for a nearfall at 9:30.

They fought on the ropes. Rey nailed the Mexican Musclebuster for a believable nearfall! We had a LOUD “¡Este lucha!” chant. Laredo Kid hit a low-blow punt kick when the ref was out of position! Laredo Kid hit a frog splash for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Laredo ran into an exposed turnbuckle in the corner. Fenix immediately hit a second Mexican Musclebuster for the pin! New champion! That was really sharp, and this crowd was totally into it.

Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to win the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 11:51.

2. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Title. Wagner immediately hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then a senton for a nearfall. They fought to the floor. Vikingo hit a springboard double stomp on the OUTSIDE of the ring onto Wagner, who was tied in the ropes, so Wagner fell to the floor at 2:00! Ouch! Vikingo hit a baseball slide dropkick and celebrated, and was booed. He hit a running Shooting Star Press off the apron onto Wagner on the floor. In the ring, Wagner hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 3:30.

Vikingo hit an impressive Crucifix Driver, and they were both down. Omos strolled to ringside, and he immediately tripped Wagner in the corner. It allowed Vikingo to hit a Meteora double knees in the corner, then a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Galeno ran to ringside at 5:00 and brawled with Omos! Omos flipped him over the guardrail and into the crowd! Galeno got a chair and jabbed it in Omos’ stomach and repeatedly struck him across the back! Mini Vikingo jumped in the ring and hit a springboard dropkick on Vikingo. Wagner got a nearfall at 6:30. From the floor, Omos reached up and punched Wagner! Vikingo immediately nailed the 630 Splash for the pin! New champion!

El Hijo Del Vikingo defeated El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. to win the AAA Latin American Title at 7:18.

* Night one of TripleMania 34 will come from the Luxor in Las Vegas on Friday, September 11 (night two was previously announced for Sunday, September 13, in Mexico City).

3. Psycho Clown and Pagano vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the AAA Tag Team Titles. The War Raiders charged at the bell but fell through the ropes, so the champs dove onto them. Clown hit a superkick on Ivar. Ivar hit a splash off the apron onto Clown on the floor! He rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall at 1:30. The Raiders worked Clown over in their corner. Pagano finally got a hot tag at 4:30, and he battled Erik. Pagano hit a Lungblower to Erik’s chest, then a baseball slide dropkick onto Ivar on the floor. He hit a tornado DDT onto Ivar. In the ring, Pagano hit a sideslam on Erik for a nearfall.

Clown hit a dive to the floor on Erik. In the ring, he hit a Code Red on Ivar for a nearfall at 7:00! Nice! Clown hit a driver on Ivar. Pagano hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Clown hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Erik made the save. Pagano hit a dive to the floor. Ivar hit a seated senton on Clown. Pagano accidentally kicked Ivar into Clown, then Pagano accidentally clotheslined Clown! The crowd gasped. The Raiders shoved Pagano to the floor. Ivar hit his Bulldog Powerslam for the pin! New champions!

“The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated Pagano and Psycho Clown to win the AAA Tag Team Titles at 9:11.

* The new champs vanished from the ring. Pagano and Clown argued, and they began shoving each other! Psycho Clown removed a mask to reveal an even scarier mask underneath. Pagano walked away and started to head up the entrance ramp. The Raiders jumped back into the ring and attacked Psycho Clown. Pagano turned around and saw the attack… and he turned away and headed to the back! The crowd was aghast. The War Raiders hit a team powerbomb on Psycho Clown and posed over his prone body.

4. El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) vs. El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) in a mask vs. mask match. Kaiser came out with a Mexican mariachi band. He wore a brown leather jacket, and the POP for him was just absolutely insane. Gable hit a guitar shot to the head before the bell! We got the bell, and Gable immediately stomped on him and hit some punches. Kasier fired up and hit a series of punches. Gable wore mostly black with some red-white-and-blue, while Kaiser wore mostly gold with splashes of white.

They fought on the ring apron, and Kaiser flipped him into the ring post, then he dove through the ropes onto Gable at 2:30. Gable hit a back-body drop on the thin mats at ringside and threw him into the ring post. Gable repeatedly slammed Kaiser’s head against the ring steps. He went for an Angle Slam onto the steps, but Kaiser turned it into an armdrag to the floor. They got back into the ring, but Gable tore at Kaiser’s mask. Rey Mysterio talked about how disrespectful this was. Kaiser hit an Air Raid Crash off the apron and through a table on the floor at 7:00!

Gable threw a heavy, cushioned chair at Kaiser and buried Kaiser under debris. They got back into the ring, and Gable repeatedly punched at the mask that was torn by the right eye, and it’s visible that Kaiser was bleeding there. Gable hit a top-rope back suplex at 12:00, and they were both down. Kaiser fired up and hit some overhand chops and a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 13:30. Kaiser now tore up the top of Gable’s mask. On the floor, he kicked Gable into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Kaiser mounted Gable and hit repeated punches and tore some more at the mask.

Kaiser hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 16:30. Gable hit a German Suplex. Kaiser had a chair, and he struck a chair in Gable’s hands. He was going for a pin, but Bruto and Julio ran to ringside, pulled Kaiser from the ring, and slammed him onto the Spanish announce Table. Gable hit a top-rope Dynamite Kid-style flying headbutt for a believable nearfall at 19:30, and the crowd roared for the kickout! Rayo and Bravo finally ran to ringside and brawled with Bruto and Julio, and all four headed to the back. Rayo had a kendo stick, and he repeatedly struck the Creed Brothers. Bravo was in the risers, and he dove maybe 20 feet onto Rayo and the Creeds! That was an inside crossbody block! (Graves said it was at least 15 feet).

At ringside, Gable went to grab a comedian in the front row whom he had previously insulted, so the comedian struck Gable! “I don’t know how he’s not banned from the arena!” JBL fumed. Gable hit a rolling Koppo Kick on Gable. In the ring, Pimpinela Escarlata hit Gable over the head with a guitar! Kaiser got a nearfall at 23:00. Gable got a thick bullrope, and he repeatedly whipped Kaiser across the back with it, then he wrapped it over Kaiser’s mouth, and slammed him face-first onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 25:00.

Kaiser’s girlfriend, Andrea, came down the steps in the arena and stopped in the front row. “The last I heard, she was getting in a fight in an elevator in Florida!” JBL shouted. Gable left the ring and confronted her. She pulled out a ticket to show she belonged there. Kaiser attacked Gable with the bullrope. They got back into the ring, and Kaiser hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 27:00. They got to their knees and traded punches, with the crowd loudly “boo” and “Yay!” with each blow. This is surreal.

Gable flipped Kaiser into the turnbuckles and hit a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall at 28:30. Gable grabbed a chair, and he repeatedly struck Kaiser’s legs with it as Kaiser’s legs were around the ring post. In the ring, Gable applied an ankle lock. Kaiser escaped, tied up Gable’s legs, and cranked back on Gable’s head! Chad escaped and went back to an ankle lock, and he grapevined the legs. Kasier teased tapping out, but he escaped and hit an inverted suplex, dropping Gable stomach-first to the mat. Kaiser went to charge, but his leg buckled. (The devastated reaction from this crowd. WOW.)

Gable hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 32:00. Gable charged, but he flew shoulder-first into the ring post! Gable has a bloody arm, and the mat was splotchy red. Kaiser ran the ropes to pick up speed, and he hit a running headbutt to Gable’s head and scored the pin! That was incredible.

El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) defeated El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) at 33:22.

* Rayo, Bravo, and Andrea got in the ring and celebrated with Kaiser. Chad Gable spoke in English, saying he wanted to say a few things. “I put on this mask to go on a quest to learn the art of lucha libre so I could beat the luchadors that I hated,” he said. “In that process, I learned everything there is to learn about lucha libre, Mexico, AAA, and the Mexican culture.” He said he’s a man. “Tonight, I could not overcome the Mexican spirit.”

Gable’s wife and three sad children were in the ring with him. He told Kaiser that as of tonight, Kaiser is the only Grande Americano. He removed the mask. “It’s Chad Gable!” JBL shouted, acting like he was the only person who didn’t know. Gable’s face was pretty bloody; he had quite a gash at the top of his hairline. Gable said he’s been a professional wrestler for 13 years, which isn’t true — I saw him wrestle as a teen in 2004! He introduced his wife and children. He vowed he would be back in AAA in the future. He handed the bloody mask to Kaiser. The crowd chanted, “Thank you, Gable!” Gable and his family left.

Rayo and Bravo put Kaiser on their shoulders, and they were covered with confetti. A slow Mexican song played, and the WHOLE crowd sang along. Andrea gave Kaiser a big, romantic kiss, and the crowd popped for that, too. Kaiser left the ring alone and made his way past the band as he limped to the back. He stopped at the top of the ramp as the flames shot up through the stage around him, and we faded to black. That was a perfect conclusion.

Final Thoughts: What a match. What a hot crowd. The reaction to every nearfall was there. These guys had a crowd of 12,000 in the palm of their hands for a full 33 minutes and never once lost them. The match just kept building and building. We had the expected interference, and Tyler “Bravo” Bate gave us one heckuva big dive, too. The post-match segment was perfectly done, too. Gable cut a nice, humble speech while still sounding a bit arrogant.

A pretty flawless night. The other three matches were entertaining. Rey Fenix got a big win here. Anyone who has read my reviews knows I think Galeno is a main event-level talent. I know there will be some complaints that the women weren’t in action tonight, but one match is already advertised for next week.