NJPW “Best of Super Juniors, Night 10” results (5/30): Vetter’s review of Taiji Ishimori vs. Sho, El Desperado vs. Kushida, Robbie Eagles vs. Daisuke Sasaki, Yoh vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors, Night 10”

May 30, 2026, in Toyama, Japan, at Takaoka Techno Dome

Streamed live on New Japan World

Walker Stewart provided English commentary. This is an attractive, small room with a glass dome for a ceiling; I don’t recall seeing this venue before. The crowd was maybe 700. Toru Yano was at the Japanese commentary table.

* This year’s field has 20 competitors, divided into TWO blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine tournament matches in a round-robin format. Wins are worth two points and a (rare) tie is one point for each wrestler. The top TWO point-scorers in each Block will advance to a four-man playoff. This show features B Block tournament action. The finish line is in sight! Everyone has completed six tournament matches, but no one has locked in a playoff spot yet.

* As is tradition, there are no guardrails for the BoSJ.

1. “The Unbound Co.” Daiki Nagai and Robbie X vs. Taisei Nakahata and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Nagai opened against fellow Young Lion Nakahata. Robbie X hit a dropkick. Matsumoto entered at 3:00 and hit a dropkick on Robbie. Nakahata got back in and battled Nagai some more. Nagai hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:00, then a Dynamite Kid-style diving headbutt for the pin. The Unbound Co. teammates will face each other in their next tournament match!

“The Unbound Co.” Daiki Nagai and Robbie X defeated Taisei Nakahata and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 7:44.

2. Nick Wayne and Valiente Jr. vs. Tiger Mask and Masatora Yasuda. Wayne and Yasuda opened. Again, Wayne has a pretty bad black eye on his left side. Valiente hit a running moonsault. Tiger Mask entered at 2:30 and hit some Yes Kicks on Valiente Jr., then a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Valiente hit a 619. Nick Wayne got back in and hit a superkick on Tiger Mask. Yasuda entered and hit some forearm strikes on Wayne, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Wayne hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall, but Tiger Mask made the save. Nick hit the Wayne’s World (corner fadeaway stunner) for the pin on Yasuda.

Nick Wayne and Valiente Jr. defeated Tiger Mask and Masatora Yasuda at 5:55.

3. “United Empire” Zane Jay and Francesco Akira vs. Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi. Taguchi and Akira opened, and Ryusuke tied him up and played with Akira’s hair. Zane hit a suplex on Taguchi at 4:00. Wato entered and hit a backbreaker over his knee on Akira. Francesco hit a double stomp to the chest. Zane tagged in at 6:30 to battle Wato. Zane hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Wato locked in the Vendeval submission hold around Zane’s neck and shoulders, and Jay submitted.

Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated “United Empire” Zane Jay and Francesco Akira at 8:29.

4. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa vs. “The Unbound Co.” Titan and Gedo. Gedo and Titan worked over Oiwa’s left arm early on. Oiwa suplexed Titan at 2:30. Kosei entered for the first time to battle Titan. Oiwa hit a shoulder tackle on Gedo. Oiwa locked in a headlock and cranked back until Gedo tapped out. Oof, that one was dull.

“The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa defeated “The Unbound Co.” Titan and Gedo at 5:21.

5. Hyo (6) vs. Jakob Austin Young (w/Zane Jay) (4) in a B Block tournament match. Both are 2-4, so the loser will officially be eliminated. Young threw Hyo to the floor, but Hyo avoided Zane’s cheating, and he pushed Zane into the ring post. Young pushed Hyo back to the floor, and Zane hit a clothesline. Walker kept talking about Hyo’s stupid stuffed animal; I just don’t have the ‘funny bone’ for that.

In the ring, Young hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00, and he tied up Hyo on the mat, but Hyo reached the ropes. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hyo hit a double stomp to the chest at 6:00. He applied a Tarantula in the ropes and let go before a five-count. They traded chops and forearm strikes. Hyo hit a DDT at 8:30. Young rolled him up with a handful of tights for the tainted pin! I fully expected Hyo to win that one.

Jakob Austin Young (6) defeated Hyo (6) at 9:17.

6. Yoh (6) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) in a B Block tournament match. Kanemaru attacked from behind, and we’re underway! This one is essentially an elimination match. Kanemaru stomped on Yoh and hit a bodyslam. He tied up Yoh’s left arm in the ropes. Kanemaru pushed Yoh into the ref and hit an enzuigiri at 3:30. He grabbed his whiskey bottle, swung, and missed. Yoh took a swig and sprayed it in Kanemaru’s face, got a rollup, and the quick pin. Kanemaru, the most boring wrestler in this tournament, continues to have short matches to save us from our misery.

Yoh (8) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) at 3:51.

7. Daisuke Sasaki (6) vs. Robbie Eagles (6) in a B Block tournament match. Like the prior match, this is an elimination bout. A first-time-ever meeting. They immediately went to the mat, and Sasaki tied up the left arm. Sasaki tossed Eagles to the floor at 2:30, and they brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring and traded chops. Sasaki tied him in a Crossface, and Eagles got a foot on the ropes at 5:00. Eagles hit some Yes Kicks and a flying spin kick to the jaw. Robbie nailed a flip dive to the floor at 6:30.

In the ring, Eagles hit his springboard dropkick on the knee, and he locked in the Ron Miller Special (Trailer Hitch leg lock). He hit a variety of quick kicks. Sasaki tied him in a crossface again, but Robbie reached the ropes at 8:30. Eagles applied a Figure Four and again applied the Ron Miller Special. Sasaki nailed a Dragon Suplex. He slammed Robbie to the mat for a nearfall at 10:30. Robbie hit a 450 Splash across the legs, but Sasaki got them up. He tied Eagles in a crossface again and got a nearfall. Sasaki hit a huracanrana and got a rollup. Eagles again tied him in the Ron Miller Special in the center of the ring, and Sasaki tapped out.

Robbie Eagles (8) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) at 13:19.

8. Kushida (4) vs. El Desperado (8) in a B Block tournament match. This should have been the main event. Kushida has again opted to wrestle barefoot. They immediately tied up on the mat, and Kushida kept him grounded in a headlock. Walker said that if Kushida wins here, then everyone in the B Block will still be mathematically alive as they go into Korakuen Hall for the next show. They fought to the floor, and Desperado whipped Kushida into rows of chairs at 4:30. (This crowd has been dead all night, and it’s just hurt the show.)

Kushida got back into the ring before a count-out, but he was selling pain in his feet. Kushida applied a cross-armbreaker at 8:00, but Desperado immediately broke free. Kushida hit a handspring-back-elbow and a basement dropkick, and he was fired up. Kushida hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall at 9:30 and went right back to the cross-armbreaker. Desperado tied him in a Stretch Muffler, but Kushida applied a hammerlock at the same time. Desperado reached the ropes at 11:00.

Desperado nailed a piledriver out of nowhere, and that finally woke up this crowd, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches, and Desperado nailed Pinche Loco (Angel’s Wings) for a nearfall at 12:30. Desperado leapt off the turnbuckles, but Kushida caught an arm and applied a Hoverboard Lock! Kushida hit the “Back to the Future” (small package driver) at 14:00, and this crowd was now HOT. Kushida hit a Jay Driller and a second Pinche Loco for the clean pin. A sharp mat-based mat. Kushida is eliminated.

El Desperado (10) defeated Kushida (4) at 14:37.

9. Taiji Ishimori (6) vs. Sho (8) in a B Block tournament match. Sho spoke on the mic and attacked, and we’re underway! They immediately fought on the floor, and Ishimori whipped him into the rows of chairs. Walker said Ishimori is 5-3 in singles matches against Sho. Back in the ring, Ishimori was in control, and he tied up Sho in the ropes. They fought to the floor, and now Sho whipped Ishimori into the rows of chairs at 4:00. They got back into the ring, and Sho hit a hard knee lift to the ribs at 6:30 and choked Ishimori in the ropes. He hit a gutbuster over his knee for a nearfall.

They got up, and Ishimori unloaded some overhand chops and a handspring-back-spin kick. He hit a rolling DVD and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 9:30. Sho hit a jumping knee to the sternum. Sho hit his Shock Arrow (cross-arm piledriver! Walker forgot the name of it!) Sho hit a spear, and they were both down at 11:00. Ishimori hit a corner moonsault to the floor.

In the ring, Ishimori hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee at 13:00. Ishimori locked in the Bone Lock, and the bell rang! But of course, it was a House of Torture ruse. The ref got bumped. Kanemaru jumped in the ring and helped Sho beat up Ishimori. Robbie X and Daiki Nagai ran to the ring! Robbie hit a plancha onto Kanemaru! Ishimori hit the Bloody Cross (double knees to the chest) and scored the pin!

Taiji Ishimori (8) defeated Sho (8) at 14:46.

Final Thoughts: No surprise that Desperado-Kushida was the best match here, and it definitely should have headlined. Ishimori got the big win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, and that match takes second place. The B Block has lagged behind the A Block, having Kanemaru, Sho, and Jakob Austin Young all in this bracket.

We’re in the home stretch! Everyone has had seven tournament matches now, and the tournament takes two more days off. All 20 competitors will be in action Tuesday and Wednesday in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The playoffs are on Friday, June 5, ahead of the finals on Sunday, June 7. Tuesday’s headliners are El Desperado vs. Yoh and Titan vs. Kosei Fujita.