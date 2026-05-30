AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches, an update on the vacant TBS Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship
-The status of the TBS Championship will be addressed
-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles
-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Anna Jay and Taya Melo in a five-minute eliminator challenge
-Hazuki vs. Maya World with Persephone on commentary
-“The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn
-Jon Moxley and Pac vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean
-ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty in action
Powell’s POV: Tonight’s Collision will be live from Huntsville, Alabama, at the Von Braun Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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