AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches, an update on the vacant TBS Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

-The status of the TBS Championship will be addressed

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Anna Jay and Taya Melo in a five-minute eliminator challenge

-Hazuki vs. Maya World with Persephone on commentary

-“The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

-Jon Moxley and Pac vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

-ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty in action

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s Collision will be live from Huntsville, Alabama, at the Von Braun Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).