What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s WrestleDream pre-show on TNT and HBO Max

October 18, 2025

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision “Tailgate Brawl” episode.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a Tailgate Brawl

– “The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Death Riders” Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Pac, and Claudio Castagnoli in an eight-man tag

-Eddie Kingston and Hook in tag team action

Powell’s POV: Collision carries the Tailgate Brawl theme and is the pre-show for the WrestleDream pay-per-view-view. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 6CT/7ET, and then stick around for my live review of AEW WrestleDream at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host the WrestleDream same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons)..

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.