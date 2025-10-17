What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: How did the third hour of Wednesday’s three-hour block perform?

October 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 400,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Collision followed a two-hour Dynamite that averaged 534,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. So while the viewership dropped, Collision did have the same rating as Dynamite. Saturday’s two-hour Collision averaged 286,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating on TNT.

