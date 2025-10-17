What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: Did the numbers improve for the WrestleDream go-home show?

October 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 534,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 321,000 viewership average of last Tuesday’s show, which aired head-to-head with NXT Showdown. Dynamite finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The better comparison is the previous Wednesday edition of Dynamite that delivered 465,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 690,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the October 16, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 633,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleDream fallout edition.

