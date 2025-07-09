AEW Dynamite results (7/9): Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and the Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 301)

July 9, 2025, in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Excalibur opened the show with a run down of the All In Texas card, and then Mercedes Mone made her entrance for the opening in ring conversation. She said she wanted this to be a civil conversation, and asked Toni Storm to get to the ring. Toni appeared on the screen and said only two things come from Texas, and she’s at least one of them. Mercedes called her a mark, and told her to stop hiding and come down to the ring. Toni said she wasn’t hiding, and then speed walked her way down to ringside.

All of Mercedes’ many title belts hung on the ropes as a backdrop for their conversation. She grabbed a glass of champagne and handed one to Mercedes. She complained that Toni had placed the Champagne out there and it was burnt, that it was frozen at some point in the past. Toni told her to cut the performative bullshit and save it for her entrance. Toni insulted her as a fraud with the authenticity of a spray tan in a rain storm, and the emotional depth of a kiddie pool.

She continued and said all these belts are just a mask for her to hide behind, and demanded to know what she’s so afraid of. Mercedes said they travelled similar paths, but they are truly nothing alike. She called herself better and classier than Toni, and that she had gone to hell and made the devil her bitch, and nobody was going to stop the Mone train, not even her.

Toni responded that legacies don’t exist, and the only thing that matters is the moment they step in the ring and go face to face. She said Mercedes fears an ordinary life, but the only thing she fears is an ordinary death. Toni claimed that Mercedes deserves all the titles in the world, but not hers, and she’ll go down as the woman who could never win the big one.

Mercedes said she wanted this to go down amicably, but she guessed that wasn’t possible, and told Toni that the best woman would win on Sunday….er Saturday. Toni gulped her Champagne and told her to eat shit. They started to brawl, but Mercedes avoided any damage and slipped out of the ring. Toni danced around wearing Mercedes’ cowboy hat and told her one more time to eat shit.

Backstage, Jon Moxley said he had lost their first battle in Texas Death, but that was just one fight. He said he’s never lost a war of attrition, and Hangman won’t be able to handle the pressure of the expectations that are on his back. Moxley continued and said that whether he likes it or not, Hangman is all the way in on Saturday and there’s no turning back now.

Outside the building, The Young Bucks arrived in their ugly limousine. Back in the arena, Bandido made his ring entrance for the opening match. He was followed by his tag partner Brody King. They were followed by Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

My Take: Mercedes can claim to be classier than Toni, but she got outclassed on the mic in the opening segment. Toni held the crowd in the palm of her hand and Mercedes struggled to appear comfortable in her own skin.

1. Brody King and Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher: Brodie King started the match with Takeshita. They fought to a stalemate and Fletcher quickly tagged in. King and Bandido took over the match with Fletcher in the ring with some double team offense. Bandido then tagged in as the legal man. He landed a single leg dropkick that put Fletcher on his ass, and demanded a tag to get Takeshita to get the ring.

He got his wish and Takeshita entered the match. Bandido used his speed to land a few strikes, but Takeshita landed a big lariat. Things got chaotic as everyone took turns landing big dives to the floor, capping off with Brody King diving on both Takeshita and Fletcher. The heels quickly regained control in the ring. Fletcher landed a thrust kick on King and then they both landed a double team facebuster on Bandido…[c]

Bandido fought out of a waist lock from Fletcher and landed a dropkick to knock Takeshita off the apron. He then landed a big swinging DDT on Fletcher and made a tag out to Brody King. He landed a big side slam and then a cannonball in the corner. Fletcher fired back with some kicks, and an impressive Michinoku Driver, but he couldn’t make a pinfall attempt. Bandido landed a big hurracarana on Takeshita for a near fall. Takeshita fired back with some elbow strikes. He and Fletcher then attempted a double team powerbomb out of the corner, but Bandido reversed with a hurracarana.

Brody King got back into the match and assisted Bandido with landing a frog splash. He covered Takeshita, but Fletcher broke up the pin. Brody and Fletcher brawled to the outside, where Fletcher booted King into the crowd. Bandido took out Fletcher on the floor with a Moonsault, and then attempted a Tornillo on Takeshita. He got intercepted by a big Elbow Strike, and then Takeshita delivered a Raging Fire Suplex and got the win.

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher defeated Brody King and Bandido at 13:19

After the match, a video package aired for the Outrunners. They said their feud with FTR isn’t over yet, and we haven’t seen anything yet…[c]

My Take: A well worked match with a logical finish given Bandido is facing Takeshita at Supercard of Honor on Friday.

FTR was with The Patriarchy backstage. They are teaming against Jet Speed and The Outrunners on Collision this week. Christian said everyone’s pedigree speaks for itself, and everyone would do their best on Collision and at All In. He said if FTR scratches their back, then they will scratch theirs when they become AEW Tag Team Champions. Stokely Hathaway listed off all the miscarriages of justice perpetrated against FTR, and said they should be getting a tag title shot on Saturday. As far as the back scratching goes, they’d see how it went on Collision.

In the arena, Ricochet made his ring entrance. Blake Christian was already in the ring. We got a picture in picture promo where Blake Christian complained about the Gates of Agony taking out his boy Lee Johnson, and hoped that Ricochet would keep them on a leash tonight.

2. Ricochet vs. Blake Christian: They pushed the pace early with Christian getting off to a hot start with strikes. The crowd chanted “bald” at Ricochet as he went back on offense. Blake regained control and landed a splash onto Ricochet on the floor. The Gates of Agony appeared on the stage and provided a distraction, which allowed Ricochet to shove Christian into the ring steps…[c]