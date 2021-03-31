What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Christian Cage debut, exhibition match, six-man tag, and more

March 31, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Kenny Omega and “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid.

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an exhibition match.

-Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in an Arcade Anarchy match.

-Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Nyla Rose.

-MJF’s gift to The Pinnacle.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode was taped Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for our live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.