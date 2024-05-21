Eddie Kingston’s leg injury is more serious than originally believed

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston’s leg injury is more severe than the original diagnosis of a tibular fracture. Kingston told Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that he also suffered tears to his ACL and meniscus and will require surgery.

Powell’s POV: Kingston suffered the injury while working the NJPW Resurgence event on May 11. Surgery to repair a torn ACL typically requires nine months of recovery time. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.