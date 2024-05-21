What's happening...

Eddie Kingston’s leg injury is more serious than originally believed

May 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston’s leg injury is more severe than the original diagnosis of a tibular fracture. Kingston told Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that he also suffered tears to his ACL and meniscus and will require surgery.

Powell’s POV: Kingston suffered the injury while working the NJPW Resurgence event on May 11. Surgery to repair a torn ACL typically requires nine months of recovery time. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 21, 2024 @ 9:18 am

    At what point do people stop doing moronic table spots and spots on/near the barricade, especially when they’re working a glorified indy show?

